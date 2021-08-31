Lovely

Child inside precious tissue

child had a soul

child my woman’s issue

child has a goal

Be happy through your growth

I give you my solemn oath

Mother loves you so

you will know

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Return to Sender

The soul slips gently away

To join another realm

Where grace reigns supreme

And beauty delights the senses

No petty annoying scenes

Of gree, envy or iniquities

Pain no longer a constant foe

Anguish or regret inconsequential

Loved ones who’ve passed before

Are thrilled to welcome you

Assisting in the acclimation

Preparing for a sacred pilgrimage

Your purpose has been fulfilled

His time for you has come

To join in His eternity

Of everlasting love

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

