Public Muse, Aug. 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LovelyChild inside precious tissuechild had a soul child my woman’s issuechild has a goalBe happy through your growthI give you my solemn oathMother loves you soyou will knowHILARY KINGSBURYHarrisvilleReturn to SenderThe soul slips gently awayTo join another realmWhere grace reigns supreme And beauty delights the sensesNo petty annoying scenesOf gree, envy or iniquitiesPain no longer a constant foeAnguish or regret inconsequentialLoved ones who’ve passed beforeAre thrilled to welcome youAssisting in the acclimationPreparing for a sacred pilgrimageYour purpose has been fulfilledHis time for you has comeTo join in His eternityOf everlasting loveESTHER M. CANTUAKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soul Inconsequential Loved One Anguish Goal Oath Sender Ewing Arts Awards 2021 Meet the winners of this year's Ewing Arts Awards! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBritany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slayingKeene Catholic high school more than doubles enrollment in year twoGlenn W. PageState reports two more Cheshire County COVID deathsDeal reached to sell Hillside Village, pending Chapter 11 caseVAERS data does not show vaccine to be safe, by John D. WyndhamPeterborough asking insurer to cover $2.3M lost in scam, official saysJennifer D. PrattAttendees at GOP picnic in Keene talk Afghanistan, look ahead to 2022 electionsVermont nursing home has 30-case COVID-19 outbreak Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No