Footsteps
footsteps in the graveyard
quick alive and nimble
monuments watch in stately stare
what delightful symbols!
footsteps in the graveyard
sparkling gray like thimbles
numbers names etched in woe
what delightful symbols!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Because I Was Thinking of You
Because I was thinking of you
I folded the clothes
Not the way you would have of course
I even put them away
Because I was thinking of you
I vacuumed the living room
I might have missed a few spots here or there, sorry
Because I was thinking of you
I made the coffee
I know work has been biting into your mornings
And that making a cup is the last thing on your mind
Because I was thinking of you I changed your oil
You were a thousand miles past due, it will be ok
The mechanic told me so
Because I was thinking of you I made the bed
It’s a little rumpled, but its my first try
I’ll do better next time
Because I was thinking of you I cleaned the toilets
Both of them mind you
You’ll be impressed I’m sure
Because I was thinking of you I made dinner
Set the table, folded the napkins
And boiled the potatoes
Even mashed em too
Because I was thinking of you
I left a rose on your pillow
Just before we said good night
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
My Backyard
I sit, relax upon my deck
Sit back, enjoy the view
Of Palm Trees swaying in the breeze
And water crystal blue
And as I watch across my yard
Watch seagulls flying high
Above the bay near all the sails
Of boats now cruising by
For as I sit imagining
All this my fantasy
My Happy Place is not so far
From me, there by the sea
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
My Rainbow Dream
I dreamed I climbed into a rainbow
And bathed in its colorful stripes
And when I emerged, I was covered
With its stripes
I was a walking rainbow!
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Literate Largess
Listen to the expertise of others-
Whether religious, medical or sage!
Amazing information can be revealed-
As tho’ turning a mystery book’s page!
Keeping up with recent COVID-19 news-
Dr. Fauci’s updated data will engage!
Listening to sermons over the radio-
Are now a routinely protected rage!
I’d never heard of a blue jazz note-
Or tree fungi which could gauge-
Need for assistance from each other!
Courage of John Lewis, mentor and sage-
Gushed forth in his fervent rhetoric!
Learn from them in this day and age-
As we struggle through this dismal abyss!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene