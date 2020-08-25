Footsteps

footsteps in the graveyard

quick alive and nimble

monuments watch in stately stare

what delightful symbols!

footsteps in the graveyard

sparkling gray like thimbles

numbers names etched in woe

what delightful symbols!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Because I Was Thinking of You

Because I was thinking of you

I folded the clothes

Not the way you would have of course

I even put them away

Because I was thinking of you

I vacuumed the living room

I might have missed a few spots here or there, sorry

Because I was thinking of you

I made the coffee

I know work has been biting into your mornings

And that making a cup is the last thing on your mind

Because I was thinking of you I changed your oil

You were a thousand miles past due, it will be ok

The mechanic told me so

Because I was thinking of you I made the bed

It’s a little rumpled, but its my first try

I’ll do better next time

Because I was thinking of you I cleaned the toilets

Both of them mind you

You’ll be impressed I’m sure

Because I was thinking of you I made dinner

Set the table, folded the napkins

And boiled the potatoes

Even mashed em too

Because I was thinking of you

I left a rose on your pillow

Just before we said good night

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

My Backyard

I sit, relax upon my deck

Sit back, enjoy the view

Of Palm Trees swaying in the breeze

And water crystal blue

And as I watch across my yard

Watch seagulls flying high

Above the bay near all the sails

Of boats now cruising by

For as I sit imagining

All this my fantasy

My Happy Place is not so far

From me, there by the sea

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

My Rainbow Dream

I dreamed I climbed into a rainbow

And bathed in its colorful stripes

And when I emerged, I was covered

With its stripes

I was a walking rainbow!

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Literate Largess

Listen to the expertise of others-

Whether religious, medical or sage!

Amazing information can be revealed-

As tho’ turning a mystery book’s page!

Keeping up with recent COVID-19 news-

Dr. Fauci’s updated data will engage!

Listening to sermons over the radio-

Are now a routinely protected rage!

I’d never heard of a blue jazz note-

Or tree fungi which could gauge-

Need for assistance from each other!

Courage of John Lewis, mentor and sage-

Gushed forth in his fervent rhetoric!

Learn from them in this day and age-

As we struggle through this dismal abyss!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene