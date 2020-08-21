Footsteps
footsteps in the graveyard
quick alive and nimble
monuments watch in stately stare
what delightful symbols!
footsteps in the graveyard
sparkling gray like thimbles
numbers names etched in woe
what delightful symbols!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Listening
Out back among
some rocks and weeds
a cricket sings
all afternoon.
Perhaps it’s singing
for a mate,
or telling its joy
at being alive.
But I find it hard
to let it be,
to let its song
be nothing else.
The cricket brings
its song to me,
yet I hear what’s in
my head instead.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene