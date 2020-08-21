Footsteps

footsteps in the graveyard

quick alive and nimble

monuments watch in stately stare

what delightful symbols!

footsteps in the graveyard

sparkling gray like thimbles

numbers names etched in woe

what delightful symbols!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Listening

Out back among

some rocks and weeds

a cricket sings

all afternoon.

Perhaps it’s singing

for a mate,

or telling its joy

at being alive.

But I find it hard

to let it be,

to let its song

be nothing else.

The cricket brings

its song to me,

yet I hear what’s in

my head instead.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene