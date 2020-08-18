Best Part of Whistling

As I am walking down the road

From high above I hear

The sounds of birds, they call to me

Their words now tease my ear

They sing out words, a tweet or two

I whistle back the same

And now a conversation starts

With words we each proclaim

It’s true we often misconstrue

All that we each have said

But yet a friendship blooms today

Accepting each instead

And as I walk along my path

My new friend flies above

Just out of reach though we can hear

The words, our songs of love

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

They Say

Falling leaves

And anxious hearts

There’s a patina of red on a leaf or two

Waving on the big maple.

Did spring ever arrive

And with it the promise of green?

I forget.

If you could hold time in your hands

Wouldn’t you?

Or bottle it

Label it

And put it on a shelf for some other “time”.

What will tomorrow bring?

A dumb question at that.

I ask a lot of dumb questions.

The sun has decided to set a little lower.

The afternoon is shorter.

Mary bought a new sweater on sale.

Getting “ready” she said.

There’s been an infestation of chipmunks this summer.

No one knows why.

Nature mystifies me!

We’ll never have all the answers

They say.

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene