Best Part of Whistling
As I am walking down the road
From high above I hear
The sounds of birds, they call to me
Their words now tease my ear
They sing out words, a tweet or two
I whistle back the same
And now a conversation starts
With words we each proclaim
It’s true we often misconstrue
All that we each have said
But yet a friendship blooms today
Accepting each instead
And as I walk along my path
My new friend flies above
Just out of reach though we can hear
The words, our songs of love
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
They Say
Falling leaves
And anxious hearts
There’s a patina of red on a leaf or two
Waving on the big maple.
Did spring ever arrive
And with it the promise of green?
I forget.
If you could hold time in your hands
Wouldn’t you?
Or bottle it
Label it
And put it on a shelf for some other “time”.
What will tomorrow bring?
A dumb question at that.
I ask a lot of dumb questions.
The sun has decided to set a little lower.
The afternoon is shorter.
Mary bought a new sweater on sale.
Getting “ready” she said.
There’s been an infestation of chipmunks this summer.
No one knows why.
Nature mystifies me!
We’ll never have all the answers
They say.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene