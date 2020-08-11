It Is What It Is
Where there’s a rill,
There’s some clay
To build a castle for all to see . . .
Where there’s a will,
There’s a way
To be whatever you want to be!
No magic spells can alter tomorrow . . .
No mystic charms can vary today,
And ‘though the future may be filled with joy and sorrow, You’ll learn that “Might for Right” is what they truly say!
Where there’s a sheath,
There’s a sword
To wield and rally without a pause,
So don’t be sad if you have no gifts to bring, And don’t be mad if you have no songs to sing, But do be glad that you’ll be every inch a king, For it will all work out because It is what it is.
With scads of questions that spin inside our heads, Like seeds of milkweed that spring from flower beds, We’ve learned the answers lie beyond the sky, But if these lectures that play a major role Are vital lessons for every heart and soul, Then why does all the logic pass us by?
Could it be foul to be wise like an owl?
Should we be cunning and slick like a snake?
Would you be narrow and straight like an arrow, Or be the ones who resort to Partake in breaking rules?
But we’re a strange lot who fear the Fates that be, Yet we’re a people who long to be made free Within a ruthless world of shady laws . . .
Let skeptics say the rabblers can never rise Above the mobs, the babblers, or muddled cries, For we all know the dabblers will win that prize, And it will all work out because It is what it is!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Hey heaven!
You’re gonna have to wait
I’ve got friends and family to see
Take-out foods to enjoy
Games to play
No! Heaven is gonna have to wait
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene