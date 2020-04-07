Not walking half a mile today

My friend lives half a mile away.

But I will not see her today.

Perhaps, I will do housework

And be too busy for a walk.

Next week, I will not see my friend.

I hope that she will understand.

So little time, so much to do.

We will catch up when I get through.

Next month will be a real brute.

My patience will go kaput.

I won’t be able to pretend

That it’s my choice to dodge my friend.

It will be Apriling away.

Not thirty, thirty thousand days.

With everybody stuck for good

in cells of fear and solitude.

A touchscreen does not help so much

When humans need a human touch.

When this ordeal is left behind -

We’ll be a kinder humankind.

What does not kill us makes us stronger.

We have to wait, however long,

And till the danger goes away –

Not walk that half a mile per day.

TANYA RODOLITZ

Keene

Mr. Felton

(1947-2020)

I’m sorry Mr. Felton

I couldn’t be more

You were fading

Like the sun in November

And I am just me

Not God

We (I) did everything I could

We’re just not equipped

Not in the way you think, or you had hoped

Not in the way God or whoever thinks

I thought about you every night though

When I ended my shift

What a good man I would say to myself

You never complained, ever!

And I knew you were in pain

Physical and longing to be in your favorite comfy chair

I cried myself to sleep many nights

Thinking…..

Why? Why would God you take someone like Richard away

It’s the why that haunts me

As I head to work today

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene