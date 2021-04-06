Electric Blue
It was the saint’s day
of sacred hearts
Red bliss was the theme
But you were the only one
That shined under the midnight sun
In electric blue
Saturn was close to Earth
And black was the royal color
But there you stood
Different from the rest
Putting the moon to the test
In electric blue
Few understand that there’s not much difference
Between God and man
It’s just the struggle of the ego
That needs to be let go
To swim in a river so deep
Alive with electric blue
Swaying to and fro
Letting all the pain go
No need to resist that feeling of love
The passion of saints is sealed
With a kiss
I’ll remember this vision
As long as life exists
For I found the road
That most others have missed
DAVID MERRELL
Langdon
When Snowflakes Fall
Quietly and gracefully they begin to fall; down, down, down from the heavens
To light on the upturned face of a stone, or in the waiting palm of a fallen leaf
So silent is the forest that it seems I can hear each flake kiss the earth
An embrace in white
This world is at peace, and I with it.
JOHN RUMBURG
Keene
The Social Butterfly
Oh how I wish I were
A social butterfly
That I might easily
Be that one special guy
And we would dance away
And talk with all your friends
Alas it’s not to be
For here my story ends
For I know you to be
That social butterfly
And I am clearly not
So we must say good-bye
But why oh why oh why
Was I an introvert
And you now standing there
Proudly an extrovert
Now opposites attract
It’s true as true can be
And you’re the butterfly
So fly away with me
DAN SWETT
Swanzey