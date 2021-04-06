Electric Blue

It was the saint’s day

of sacred hearts

Red bliss was the theme

But you were the only one

That shined under the midnight sun

In electric blue

Saturn was close to Earth

And black was the royal color

But there you stood

Different from the rest

Putting the moon to the test

In electric blue

Few understand that there’s not much difference

Between God and man

It’s just the struggle of the ego

That needs to be let go

To swim in a river so deep

Alive with electric blue

Swaying to and fro

Letting all the pain go

No need to resist that feeling of love

The passion of saints is sealed

With a kiss

I’ll remember this vision

As long as life exists

For I found the road

That most others have missed

DAVID MERRELL

Langdon

When Snowflakes Fall

Quietly and gracefully they begin to fall; down, down, down from the heavens

To light on the upturned face of a stone, or in the waiting palm of a fallen leaf

So silent is the forest that it seems I can hear each flake kiss the earth

An embrace in white

This world is at peace, and I with it.

JOHN RUMBURG

Keene

The Social Butterfly

Oh how I wish I were

A social butterfly

That I might easily

Be that one special guy

And we would dance away

And talk with all your friends

Alas it’s not to be

For here my story ends

For I know you to be

That social butterfly

And I am clearly not

So we must say good-bye

But why oh why oh why

Was I an introvert

And you now standing there

Proudly an extrovert

Now opposites attract

It’s true as true can be

And you’re the butterfly

So fly away with me

DAN SWETT

Swanzey