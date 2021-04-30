NOTE: Space after every four lines; Final two stanzas should be two lines each
Where Credit's Due
I grew up making shadow pictures with my hands upon the wall
While my parents slept on soundly in a room just down the hall.
They never knew I cast these shapes, so late, well past midnight,
For I could do it secretly, without turning on the light.
I practiced on my skills for months, then tried them on my friends.
I made kid brothers disappear, then reappear again.
I'd walk on water, vaporize, congeal as someone new.
I'd climb up giant beanstalks, then fly off out of view.
The papers soon had heard of me, and then the Evening News.
They scoffed at my abilities. They called it all a ruse.
The public though, they wanted me, flocked to me in profusion—
Until I had to tell them I was real, and not illusion.
"No," they said, "You can't do that!" They wished to be deceived.
I said, "Then yours is self-deceit, if truth's to be believed.
"I'm magic, people, can't you see? There's no sleight-of-hand to me!
"I am for real. These are not tricks! There is no mystery!
But no, they would not take my word. There had to be a hook.
I said, "I'm no philosopher." I pled, "I'm not a crook."
Their interest flagged, they drifted off. My fame it was no more.
I grew complacent, dead to all. I closed and locked my door.
Then one evening, past midnight, in some old magazine,
I spied an advertisement that rekindled my old dream.
Inspired again, I sent away for the product it has listed.
Because of it my life has changed — I don't know how I missed it!
I'd tried to buck the populace, to give them skill for habit.
To them I was no magician til I got my "Magic Rabbit."
Now my act is over, Bunny bows, accepts with folded paws
The wild acclamation and the thundering applause.
CHARLIE CANTSING
Fitzwilliam