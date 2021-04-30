Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy skies. High 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.