Not walking half a mile today
My friend lives half a mile away.
But I will not see her today.
Perhaps, I will do housework
And be too busy for a walk.
Next week, I will not see my friend.
I hope that she will understand.
So little time, so much to do.
We will catch up when I get through.
Next month will be a real brute.
My patience will go kaput.
I won’t be able to pretend
That it’s my choice to dodge my friend.
It will be Apriling away.
Not thirty, thirty thousand days.
With everybody stuck for good
in cells of fear and solitude.
A touchscreen does not help so much
When humans need a human touch.
When this ordeal is left behind -
We’ll be a kinder humankind.
What does not kill us makes us stronger.
We have to wait, however long,
And till the danger goes away –
Not walk that half a mile per day.
TANYA RODOLITZ
Keene
Mr. Felton
(1947-2020)
I’m sorry Mr. Felton
I couldn’t be more
You were fading
Like the sun in November
And I am just me
Not God
We (I) did everything I could
We’re just not equipped
Not in the way you think, or you had hoped
Not in the way God or whoever thinks
I thought about you every night though
When I ended my shift
What a good man I would say to myself
You never complained, ever!
And I knew you were in pain
Physical and longing to be in your favorite comfy chair
I cried myself to sleep many nights
Thinking…..
Why? Why would God you take someone like Richard away
It’s the why that haunts me
As I head to work today
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene