When God Was Alone
When God was alone there was no heaven and earth, There were no planets or stars nor any great girth.
The sun and the moon were just a mere gist, For lightness and darkness had yet to exist.
No mountains or valleys had been fashioned on land, And no people or beasts had been made by His hand.
Yet somehow God thought it was not solely right To be where He was with no morning or night.
When God was alone there was no sin, vice, or shame, And there was no one to rudely evoke His good name.
There were no Ten Commandments to teach the just and the right,
And there was no “Good News” later to show them the light.
“Pride” and “conceit” were views yet to be heard Like “humility,” a soon-to-be over-looked word.
There was no need to lament, to be incensed, or to mourn,
Yet God in His vastness was still quite forlorn.
When God was alone everything was perfect to date, As God Himself is all infallible and great.
Though being remote can be weary and such, God did not allow it to hinder Him much.
But God knows it all and He sees all as well As He picks the best talents with stories to tell.
So when God was alone He made the world for today, And He did it for us because He planned it that way.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene