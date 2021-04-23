Mindful Manage

Close your eyes and listen-

Let nature calm your stress!

Sweet sound of chirping birds-

Soothing senses will address!

Warm breezes float around-

Movement a comforting caress!

Spring arrives with anticipation-

Of better days ahead, I confess!

Rhododendron buds will burst forth-

Their lovely blossoms to impress!

Looking forward to discern peace-

In strategies coping with this mess!

ESTHER CANTUA

Keene

Solar Savior

Look up, look out, look to the light,

Not down to the black, dark coal of the night.

The sun is our solar savior

And in time will change all our behavior.

Our cozy cocoons and our SUV steeds

Will continue polluting till the end-of-oil squeeze.

Why bother with drilling and pumping and rising gas prices

When the sun is so free and more than suffices?

Look up, look out, look to the light,

Not down to the black, dark coal of the night.

CAROL WYNDHAM

Peterborough