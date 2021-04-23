Mindful Manage
Close your eyes and listen-
Let nature calm your stress!
Sweet sound of chirping birds-
Soothing senses will address!
Warm breezes float around-
Movement a comforting caress!
Spring arrives with anticipation-
Of better days ahead, I confess!
Rhododendron buds will burst forth-
Their lovely blossoms to impress!
Looking forward to discern peace-
In strategies coping with this mess!
ESTHER CANTUA
Keene
Solar Savior
Look up, look out, look to the light,
Not down to the black, dark coal of the night.
The sun is our solar savior
And in time will change all our behavior.
Our cozy cocoons and our SUV steeds
Will continue polluting till the end-of-oil squeeze.
Why bother with drilling and pumping and rising gas prices
When the sun is so free and more than suffices?
Look up, look out, look to the light,
Not down to the black, dark coal of the night.
CAROL WYNDHAM
Peterborough