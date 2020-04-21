Rabbits’ Den
This is the record of the plague
They say it’s not as bad as some
but it burns like a brushfire in dry summer
We shun our neighbors, hide in our houses,
Bingewatching Roku, Hulu, Netflix
Eating Beefaroni out of a can
I was buying fish in the supermarket
A woman lifted the front of the case
The fishmonger and I screamed at her
at exactly the same time
We no longer shake hands
We no longer hug
But they say the mind becomes atrophied
without contact
Where there was compassion, friendship
there is now suspicion, thinking
Do they have it? Can I catch it?
We watch the numbers slide steadily up on CNN
When will the plague come, we ask.
Don’t worry
It’s already here.
ERIC STANWAY
Fitzwilliam
Spring
Rick started his diesel
And cranked the window.
A dog yapped somewhere.
Hyland Hill was still spotted white
And down below thin rivers pushed water from the melt.
A yellowed morning sun spread out
Along the ridge and into the flat.
Rick had seen the worst of it.
February had done him in.
And between the drifts and darkness
And the Godforsaken cold
His mind all but unraveled.
He put the diesel in gear,
Heard her spit,
Downed some lukewarm joe,
Then topped the ridge.
Change had come the long way.
The sun slanted different now.
It was all good.
Rick whispered, “It’s good.”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene