Rabbits’ Den

This is the record of the plague

They say it’s not as bad as some

but it burns like a brushfire in dry summer

We shun our neighbors, hide in our houses,

Bingewatching Roku, Hulu, Netflix

Eating Beefaroni out of a can

I was buying fish in the supermarket

A woman lifted the front of the case

The fishmonger and I screamed at her

at exactly the same time

We no longer shake hands

We no longer hug

But they say the mind becomes atrophied

without contact

Where there was compassion, friendship

there is now suspicion, thinking

Do they have it? Can I catch it?

We watch the numbers slide steadily up on CNN

When will the plague come, we ask.

Don’t worry

It’s already here.

ERIC STANWAY

Fitzwilliam

Spring

Rick started his diesel

And cranked the window.

A dog yapped somewhere.

Hyland Hill was still spotted white

And down below thin rivers pushed water from the melt.

A yellowed morning sun spread out

Along the ridge and into the flat.

Rick had seen the worst of it.

February had done him in.

And between the drifts and darkness

And the Godforsaken cold

His mind all but unraveled.

He put the diesel in gear,

Heard her spit,

Downed some lukewarm joe,

Then topped the ridge.

Change had come the long way.

The sun slanted different now.

It was all good.

Rick whispered, “It’s good.”

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene