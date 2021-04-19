Half-staff

Half-staff our nation’s flag

For those that have fallen today

Let their blood remind us

Of the sanctity of life

And half-staff our flag into perpetuity

For tomorrows fallen, our brothers and sisters

That have yet to meet their unexpected blood-soaked end

Let us not waste our time, energy

And good vibration to raise our flag high

For that day will come

When Hell freezes over!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

That’s It

And that’s it!

Time to be off and say “good-bye . . .”

Ah, that’s it!

Even if you really don’t know why . . .

Life’s such a dare

Like a nightmare . . .

It’s just not fair,

‘Cause it’s the way that it is!

Fate will have its way with us,

Fraught with humor and fuss,

Tempting one and all to cuss,

Be it a her or a his!

So, that’s it!

No one to walk in the sun with . . .

Oh, that’s it!

Sadly, it’s over and done with . . .

Go it alone . . .

Seek the unknown . . .

Practice and hone

All that’s given to you!

Evil lurks in many hearts,

Delving into black arts,

Playing out their fiendish parts

With all the spite that they do!

Well, that’s it!

Searched every cranny and spare nook!

Yes, that’s it!

Short, sweet, and simply a closed book!

There’s no more to say ...

There’s no more to do ...

There’s no turning back today ...

It’s ultimately up to you!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

There They Go

No more soldiers don’t risk your lives!

rifles ropes or sharp knives

come back alive!

we want you here

you martyrs seem so brave

stuck inside darling sons

they went and died

we said don’t go!

their pride took them there

never knew they’d be gone for good

cruelty! but I wanted to go

martyrs aren’t so brave!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville