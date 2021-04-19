Half-staff
Half-staff our nation’s flag
For those that have fallen today
Let their blood remind us
Of the sanctity of life
And half-staff our flag into perpetuity
For tomorrows fallen, our brothers and sisters
That have yet to meet their unexpected blood-soaked end
Let us not waste our time, energy
And good vibration to raise our flag high
For that day will come
When Hell freezes over!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
That’s It
And that’s it!
Time to be off and say “good-bye . . .”
Ah, that’s it!
Even if you really don’t know why . . .
Life’s such a dare
Like a nightmare . . .
It’s just not fair,
‘Cause it’s the way that it is!
Fate will have its way with us,
Fraught with humor and fuss,
Tempting one and all to cuss,
Be it a her or a his!
So, that’s it!
No one to walk in the sun with . . .
Oh, that’s it!
Sadly, it’s over and done with . . .
Go it alone . . .
Seek the unknown . . .
Practice and hone
All that’s given to you!
Evil lurks in many hearts,
Delving into black arts,
Playing out their fiendish parts
With all the spite that they do!
Well, that’s it!
Searched every cranny and spare nook!
Yes, that’s it!
Short, sweet, and simply a closed book!
There’s no more to say ...
There’s no more to do ...
There’s no turning back today ...
It’s ultimately up to you!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
There They Go
No more soldiers don’t risk your lives!
rifles ropes or sharp knives
come back alive!
we want you here
you martyrs seem so brave
stuck inside darling sons
they went and died
we said don’t go!
their pride took them there
never knew they’d be gone for good
cruelty! but I wanted to go
martyrs aren’t so brave!
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville