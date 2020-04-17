Vietnam Memorial
The black marble slabs look sterile and pure,
Like asking forgiveness or seeking a cure.
The tiny names inscribed by the score,
Lined up neatly in rows forever more.
The ominous black marble is impressive to see,
It brings back memories and emotions, hoping to go free.
Trapped in a monument for the nation to ponder,
A legacy of death, lost souls that wander.
The helicopters roar, the tracers fly, and the grenades explode,
Sounds of death so distant, where the red blood flowed.
People leave things at The Wall, and cry and stare,
Like at a grave, they lay their feelings bare.
Back out of the jungle they came, zipped up neatly in a bag,
Sent home to their loved ones, kept track of by a tag.
Fighting a war for they knew not why,
Knowing full well, they’d probably die.
All have their reason to visit The Wall,
Most are personal, others a curiosity call.
No matter who visits that National site,
They can’t help but leave, feeling somewhat contrite.
NORMAN W. VANCOR
Spofford
You Are Not Alone
You have been crowned by a crown of hope
You are surrounded by god’s golden angels
Each step you take is blessed
You are not alone, beloved
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene