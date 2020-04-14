Sorrow

He mourned the passing of his mom.

His best friend lost his second one.

We knew it wouldn’t be long.

Grim Reaper took their pain away---

Miss them ’til our dying day

Circle of Life is the prophetic phrase,

will we get over this grieving phase?

Hospice stays they hold our hands.

Do they respect our silent commands?

Mom and Dad wish they knew

where their health was going to.

Cry, rebel, leave, return, cling, respect,

insult, love, hate, love hate, love, hate

Grim Reaper took their joys away---

miss them ’til our dying day.

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Tenuous

April is peeper time

The ice has slid off the pond up the road

The water colder than death

They’ll sing their tiny hearts out for the one

Mate, their silky legs wrapped around the other

Reproducing like old

The jelly eggs floating

And the black dots waiting

For their turn

Then like everything we’ve come to love

They’ll be gone

And we’ll move on to our next love

Nothing lasts

By mid April the poppy leaves won’t wait any longer

Even with a dust of snow

It’s time

And time doesn’t bend to stop them

By June they’ll show off their red delicate crowns

Then fade

And our love will move on too

We’ll hold on to what amazes us

Like sand slipping through our hands

Here in this now

Then gone!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene