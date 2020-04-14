Sorrow
He mourned the passing of his mom.
His best friend lost his second one.
We knew it wouldn’t be long.
Grim Reaper took their pain away---
Miss them ’til our dying day
Circle of Life is the prophetic phrase,
will we get over this grieving phase?
Hospice stays they hold our hands.
Do they respect our silent commands?
Mom and Dad wish they knew
where their health was going to.
Cry, rebel, leave, return, cling, respect,
insult, love, hate, love hate, love, hate
Grim Reaper took their joys away---
miss them ’til our dying day.
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Tenuous
April is peeper time
The ice has slid off the pond up the road
The water colder than death
They’ll sing their tiny hearts out for the one
Mate, their silky legs wrapped around the other
Reproducing like old
The jelly eggs floating
And the black dots waiting
For their turn
Then like everything we’ve come to love
They’ll be gone
And we’ll move on to our next love
Nothing lasts
By mid April the poppy leaves won’t wait any longer
Even with a dust of snow
It’s time
And time doesn’t bend to stop them
By June they’ll show off their red delicate crowns
Then fade
And our love will move on too
We’ll hold on to what amazes us
Like sand slipping through our hands
Here in this now
Then gone!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene