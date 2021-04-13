Take me Back to the Good Olde Days
Oh, take me back and let me watch
My black and white TV
Those thrilling days of yesteryear
I’d sit for hours to see
I’d watch Lone Ranger ride again
With Tonto by his side
And to be sure when it is on
I’d check the TV guide
The Mickey Mouse Club after school
Annette with all her friends
The Mouseketeers were singing songs
And setting timely trends
The Howdy Doody show I’d watch
With Clarabell the clown
And Lassie on the family farm
Just at the edge of town
There on the screen was Our Miss Brooks
Also The Price is Right
And we would sometimes watch Maverick
When it was late at night
Now going back a few more years
There’s Topper to be seen
There’s Fury and there’s Circus Boy
Right there upon my screen
And Superman, I loved that show
Was seen with Lois Lane
He’s flying high up in the sky
And faster than a plane
We also watched The Cisco Kid
And My Friend Flicka too
The Life of Riley and Cheyenne
When Wagon Train was new
The Real McCoys, a must to see
Popeye and Mr. Ed
And maybe Tom and Jerry too
Before it’s time for bed
Yes, take me back, those good olde days
When I could watch a show
Like Arthur Godfrey and Blondie
On TV long ago
Dan Swett
Swanzey
THE PUBLIC MUSE
THAT’S IT
And that’s it!
Time to be off and say “good-bye . . .”
Ah, that’s it!
Even if you really don’t know why . . .
Life’s such a dare
Like a nightmare . . .
It’s just not fair,
‘Cause it’s the way that it is!
Fate will have its way with us,
Fraught with humor and fuss,
Tempting one and all to cuss,
Be it a her or a his!
So, that’s it!
No one to walk in the sun with . . .
Oh, that’s it!
Sadly, it’s over and done with . . .
Go it alone . . .
Seek the unknown . . .
Practice and hone
All that’s given to you!
Evil lurks in many hearts,
Delving into black arts,
Playing out their fiendish parts
With all the spite that they do!
Well, that’s it!
Searched every cranny and spare nook!
Yes, that’s it!
Short, sweet, and simply a closed book!
There’s no more to say . . .
There’s no more to do . . .
There’s no turning back today . . .
It’s ultimately up to you!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene