Take me Back to the Good Olde Days

Oh, take me back and let me watch

My black and white TV

Those thrilling days of yesteryear

I’d sit for hours to see

I’d watch Lone Ranger ride again

With Tonto by his side

And to be sure when it is on

I’d check the TV guide

The Mickey Mouse Club after school

Annette with all her friends

The Mouseketeers were singing songs

And setting timely trends

The Howdy Doody show I’d watch

With Clarabell the clown

And Lassie on the family farm

Just at the edge of town

There on the screen was Our Miss Brooks

Also The Price is Right

And we would sometimes watch Maverick

When it was late at night

Now going back a few more years

There’s Topper to be seen

There’s Fury and there’s Circus Boy

Right there upon my screen

And Superman, I loved that show

Was seen with Lois Lane

He’s flying high up in the sky

And faster than a plane

We also watched The Cisco Kid

And My Friend Flicka too

The Life of Riley and Cheyenne

When Wagon Train was new

The Real McCoys, a must to see

Popeye and Mr. Ed

And maybe Tom and Jerry too

Before it’s time for bed

Yes, take me back, those good olde days

When I could watch a show

Like Arthur Godfrey and Blondie

On TV long ago

Dan Swett

Swanzey

THE PUBLIC MUSE

THAT’S IT

And that’s it!

Time to be off and say “good-bye . . .”

Ah, that’s it!

Even if you really don’t know why . . .

Life’s such a dare

Like a nightmare . . .

It’s just not fair,

‘Cause it’s the way that it is!

Fate will have its way with us,

Fraught with humor and fuss,

Tempting one and all to cuss,

Be it a her or a his!

So, that’s it!

No one to walk in the sun with . . .

Oh, that’s it!

Sadly, it’s over and done with . . .

Go it alone . . .

Seek the unknown . . .

Practice and hone

All that’s given to you!

Evil lurks in many hearts,

Delving into black arts,

Playing out their fiendish parts

With all the spite that they do!

Well, that’s it!

Searched every cranny and spare nook!

Yes, that’s it!

Short, sweet, and simply a closed book!

There’s no more to say . . .

There’s no more to do . . .

There’s no turning back today . . .

It’s ultimately up to you!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene