Light at the End of the Roll

Where is the end to this mess?

It must be causing great intestinal distress!

Our one greatest chore

as we search through the store

is to find a creative

TP alternative!

For the TP companies this is just fine

as it increases their “bottom” line.

I want you to know, as you approach the porcelain bowl

that there is light at the end of the toilet roll!!-

P.S. To continue the mystification

to the flour aisle for further aggravation.

BONNIE FORCIER

Keene

Joy

What is this thing called joy

Is it the chickadees, finches, and titmice

At the feeder

That are so happy you care

Or Lennon’s, “If I Fell”

That floored you with that “D” sharp minor opener

Or that climb up “High Blue”

Where you realized how small you were

Or that kiss a long time ago

From the one that got away

And passed away before you could hold her again

What was it?

That held you spell bound

In the track called “time”

That you’ll never forget

Remember those beers on that abandoned road

With Gary and David

How you huddled together fighting the New Hampshire Autumn cold

And promised to always be friends back in 68

What it is to be young

And to dream

And to see the world for all its good!!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene