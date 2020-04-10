Light at the End of the Roll
Where is the end to this mess?
It must be causing great intestinal distress!
Our one greatest chore
as we search through the store
is to find a creative
TP alternative!
For the TP companies this is just fine
as it increases their “bottom” line.
I want you to know, as you approach the porcelain bowl
that there is light at the end of the toilet roll!!-
P.S. To continue the mystification
to the flour aisle for further aggravation.
BONNIE FORCIER
Keene
Joy
What is this thing called joy
Is it the chickadees, finches, and titmice
At the feeder
That are so happy you care
Or Lennon’s, “If I Fell”
That floored you with that “D” sharp minor opener
Or that climb up “High Blue”
Where you realized how small you were
Or that kiss a long time ago
From the one that got away
And passed away before you could hold her again
What was it?
That held you spell bound
In the track called “time”
That you’ll never forget
Remember those beers on that abandoned road
With Gary and David
How you huddled together fighting the New Hampshire Autumn cold
And promised to always be friends back in 68
What it is to be young
And to dream
And to see the world for all its good!!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene