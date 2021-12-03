LESSONS AND CAROLS

First Week of Advent

MARANATHA!

Maranatha!

O our dear Lord will come!

O come now and we will be born,

Then we will be reconciled to our God.

Stay with us, dear Lord!

Give us your blessing now and your help ...

We look to you, dear Lord ...

O God, help us to be fit for Heaven.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editor’s note: This is the first part in a four-part

series leading up to Christmas.

