LESSONS AND CAROLS

Fourth Week of Advent

WHY IS THIS NIGHT SPECIAL?

Why is this night special and different from the rest?

It is the eve of promise when all the world was blest!

For God was reconciled to those beneath the sky,

Who were unrighteous sinners—the same as you and I!

So why is this night special throughout the rolling year?

It is the close of Advent when Christ did first appear.

Why is this night special amid the winter’s cold?

For snow lay deep and frozen way back in days of old,

Then heaven interceded with holy empathy,

And sent his Son as ransom for our iniquity!

So why is this night special and not tomorrow morn?

Tonight is the occasion when our dear Lord was born.

Why is this night special and not like other ones?

For hearts and minds consider what God for them has done:

Yea, nothing can compare well in merit, weight, or worth

Than that which once transpired at that amazing birth!

So why is this night special this time of Christmas?

For God came down from heaven to be with all of us.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editor’s note: This is the final part in a four part series leading up to Christmas.

