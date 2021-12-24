Lessons and Carols Dec 24, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LESSONS AND CAROLSFourth Week of AdventWHY IS THIS NIGHT SPECIAL? Why is this night special and different from the rest?It is the eve of promise when all the world was blest!For God was reconciled to those beneath the sky,Who were unrighteous sinners—the same as you and I!So why is this night special throughout the rolling year?It is the close of Advent when Christ did first appear.Why is this night special amid the winter’s cold?For snow lay deep and frozen way back in days of old,Then heaven interceded with holy empathy, And sent his Son as ransom for our iniquity!So why is this night special and not tomorrow morn?Tonight is the occasion when our dear Lord was born.Why is this night special and not like other ones?For hearts and minds consider what God for them has done:Yea, nothing can compare well in merit, weight, or worthThan that which once transpired at that amazing birth!So why is this night special this time of Christmas?For God came down from heaven to be with all of us.JON RIPLEY O’BRIENKeene Editor’s note: This is the final part in a four part series leading up to Christmas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Special God Heaven Christianity Worship Carol Advent Occasion Mind Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene police lieutenant urges people to eschew new mask rulesFive teens taken to hospital after Spofford vehicle crash'We are doing our very best, but we are drowning'$7.4M infrastructure overhaul planned for downtown KeeneRuby the goat rescued in Chesterfield after weeks on the lamFriends, colleagues remember Swanzey couple who died in Route 9 crashKeene charter school finds new home on Marlboro StreetDebris fire at Troy Mills complex under investigationPlayer of the Week Nominees, Dec. 10-17Keene City Council reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No