LESSONS AND CAROLS

LESSONS AND CAROLSSecond Week of AdventTHE REASON FOR THE SEASON Shadows are falling on this holy night ...Phantoms are calling in their endless flight ...Echoes are daunting as far as way back when ...Memories are haunting within the hearts of men ...Hard times were faded once into the past ...Now they are jaded if the present lasts ...What future effect can give us hope to see?What future prospect can set our spirits free?Somehow mid the sorrow and the tears,We have a chance to change one day each year.Life here is fleeting—act on it while you can ...Death is defeating and hard to understand ...Spirits must go forth within the minds of those ...Souls must earn their worth to be at their repose ... No gold or fine myrrh can dispel our fears ..."Change" is the answer—the chance of hope made clear ...Mercy and patience should be our main concern ...Care and forbearance should be at every turn ...Though our fated days are drawing near,We still have one more chance to change each year.Great expectations can happen to you:No doubt, it's perfectly true!There are no mysteries to understand,Since mutual friends will be at hand ...The reason for the season is all that it takesTo make a troubled soul wake,And feel the goodness from up above ...Yes, the reason for the season ... is love.JON RIPLEY O'BRIENKeene Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series leading up to Christmas.