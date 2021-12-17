Lessons and Carols Dec 17, 2021 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LESSONS AND CAROLSThird Week of AdventCHRISTMAS COMES BUT ONCE A YEAR Christmas comes but once a year, my dears!Bringing tidings of happiness and cheer . . .Holly, berries: a season of good will to all . . .Trimming trees and decorating the hall!Rum punch, roast goose, pudding with a glaze . . .Yuletide caroling around the fire blaze . . .Christmas stockings filled with candy and toys . . .Mystery boxes filled with holiday joys!Garland and lights . . .Ornaments bright— Oh, what is so wrong with that?Mince pies so nice . . .Cakes filled with spice—Who cares if we all get fat?Christmas is not just one day each year . . .It lives on with each day that we are here . . .If we can show this spirit on this holy day . . .Why can we not then share it the whole year this way?Sing we Christmas—we troll it loud and clear!It brings us joy and cheer!It comes but once a year!JON RIPLEY O’BRIENKeene Editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series leading up to Christmas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPatient incident temporarily closes Cheshire Medical Center's ERHobby Lobby moving into vacant Keene space, pending city approvalKeene store sells $100k lottery ticket to Stoddard manKeene school board discusses behavioral issues at high schoolKeene City Council reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective MondayAt Cheshire Medical, unvaccinated patients strain resources, moraleNew life set to come to historic Alstead timber-framing workshopSwanzey residents killed in Keene crash Wednesday nightOmicron variant detected in Cheshire County resident, is first known NH caseBrattleboro's disproven fentanyl-pot reports highlight hazy issue Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No