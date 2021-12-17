LESSONS AND CAROLS

Third Week of Advent

CHRISTMAS COMES BUT ONCE A YEAR

Christmas comes but once a year, my dears!

Bringing tidings of happiness and cheer . . .

Holly, berries: a season of good will to all . . .

Trimming trees and decorating the hall!

Rum punch, roast goose, pudding with a glaze . . .

Yuletide caroling around the fire blaze . . .

Christmas stockings filled with candy and toys . . .

Mystery boxes filled with holiday joys!

Garland and lights . . .

Ornaments bright—

Oh, what is so wrong with that?

Mince pies so nice . . .

Cakes filled with spice—

Who cares if we all get fat?

Christmas is not just one day each year . . .

It lives on with each day that we are here . . .

If we can show this spirit on this holy day . . .

Why can we not then share it the whole year this way?

Sing we Christmas—we troll it loud and clear!

It brings us joy and cheer!

It comes but once a year!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series leading up to Christmas.

