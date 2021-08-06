Part One
REGARDING WIZARDS
As legend has it, wizards exist,
Though very few know how they manage to persist From turbulent years of great tempest tossed To modern times of vast gain and loss, Since their origins vary from age to age, They cannot be traced back to a particular mage, Still, some have no beginning, a middle, or end, For they just keep on emerging again and again, Also, certain wizards are mortal while others are not, Many are well-educated whereas several are self-taught, But all are mere forces in body and soul Who are given to be deprecated, ignored, or extoled.
As legend has it, wizards are born old,
But this is a myth from tall stories twice told, For wizards start out like most individuals do From cradle to adolescence to maturity too, And through the annals of time which most folk will agree, A wizard’s outward show may vary in several degrees:
They do not pluck their beards nor do they coiffe their hair, Equally, their vestments are simple, not riding up with wear, Also, their robes may be gaudy or made out of rags, Then they may be shod or barefoot, but their tongues never wag, Yet they always keep their heads covered to prove their humility, Plus their gowns have no pockets to conceal any trickery.
As legend has it, wizards’ spells are in Latin and nothing more, But this is a misconception from those bygone days of yore, ‘Cause they have their very own jargon with a rare lingo instead That does not rely quite heavily on a language that is dead, Yet many do not employ a wand like artists’ works depict, Since they sport enchanted staff rods as their trusty walking sticks, Similarly they dabble in a choice of potions that fizzingly bubble and foam In laboratory beakers fashioned from crystal, pottery, or chrome, Still, for the most part they are weak in both stature and strength, However, their skills make up for all of it at any great length, Moreover, they dread practically everything that all humans do, Like death, abandonment, and failure plus the occasional seasonal flu.
As legend has it, wizards are apathetic, Indifferent, sometimes listless, or infrequently lethargic, But this is a misnomer since they have feelings like you and I, Like fears and tears or love in their hearts where most emotions lie, Though they can live forwards and backwards in any realm or time, They will grow old or even youthen with no cause, reason, or rhyme, They can be just like the rest of us as their weekly days go by With their disbeliefs held low while their expectations held high, Yet some can see the future whereas there are others who cannot, Still, they are always increasingly taking great care to help us out, So now I humbly put before you this litany of various sorcerers, Of sundry warlocks, as well as magicians, and extraordinary conjurers.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene