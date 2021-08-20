Part Three
ABLELESS THE DAFT
Once there was a sorcerer named Ableless, being a wizard having no claim to fame, Who was an individual with no shred of talent, not always remembering his name!
The spells that he cast all backfired whilst his conjuring acts did likewise, Thus, his materializations came to nothing, or anything worth to give rise, For some say he was lazy or reckless while others would be right on his case, ‘Cause he never showered or used cologne and continuously had dirt on his face.
He did not have morning ablutions or even take baths during the week, Furthermore, his aroma was foul and putrid while his exterior looked that of a freak!
His voice was quite smoky and groggy as too much weed in pipes was his vice, Then his hair was so lustrously matted that it attracted the occasional lice!
His colleagues would never oblige him for a favor or to ask the time of day, Thus, they continually strived to keep their distance by endeavoring to stay far away.
His vestments were shabby and tattered since he was not fond of elegant things Like talismans along with cosmic trinkets as well as owls or fancy rings, Also, his teeth were green and chipping while his breath was worse than a dragon’s, Still, his beard was quite long and discolored from the brew stirred up in his flagon!
Though his hygiene was something to say the least, he hardly washed his hands or face, And his nails were like unkempt repulsive claws for his appearance was so out of place.
He fiddled with mystical potions whatnot to see how these elements worked, Then he dabbled in chemicals and compounds among his innumerable perks, He tinkered with things and soon broke them with no clue at all to what he had done, Next, he took them apart, later abandoning them, then went back to where he had begun!
So his colleagues and equals all scoffed with displeasure for they felt that he needed to be Locked up in a tower forevermore to which they would dispose of the key.
Oh, Ableless had a rare talent as such that was cynical as it may sound:
He had a strange notion to alter life so as to make the other wizards go down:
He concocted an extraordinary potion — a sort of fountain of youth kind of brew That took random years off the average person, making what was once old now as new!
He infused it to take off five decades as he was forty-nine years without a care, So he foolishly took a big swig of it then promptly disappeared into thin air!
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene