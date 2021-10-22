Part Twelve
THE WAR BETWEEN WARLOCKS AND WIZARDS
Did you ever hear of the appalling battle between warlocks and mages?
It took place on All Hallows Eve in the Lynden City according to most sages:
The roguish villain Balthazar MacIlveen was insistent on laying claim To Eneek’s borders by seizing Archimedes, the Lord of Wizards by name.
For some dark reason beyond all sense within the annals of history, Warlocks and wizards persistently shared a reprehensible animosity:
Not one person has a reason, likewise nobody here knows why That each of these two enemies would want the other one to die.
Whatever the aim or motive was, it has become like an unsolved crime, Trickling down through antiquity ever since the beginning of time, So here we set the final stage for this flight and fantasy war That soon would be remembered well in necromancy lore.
MacIlveen had stormed the town with his henchmen right behind, Looting and sacking most of everything while giving it no mind, Although never once considering even an ounce of gravity, He turned the Festival of Pumpkins into an out-and-out travesty.
Many folks were put at risk in the downtown Lynden City:
Parents, children, husbands, wives—my word, more was the pity!
MacIlveen’s powers were beyond belief—that is all there was to it:
He destroyed everything in his way with lightning emanating from his digits.
Bedlam, mayhem, and chaos were everywhere as citizens fled for their lives!
Pumpkins were spoiled with warlock magic like scalpels or serrated knives!
Eateries, vendors, and cabarets were leveled, wiped out, or even torn down!
MacIlveen with his evil cohorts had undeniably taken over the town!
Barlow Copper, the wizard shunned by his colleagues and his friends, After pleading his cause to Archimedes the Sage from time and time again, Left the Great Hall in the City square feeling once more in disgrace, Was taken aback when he beheld the commotion that was thrown in his face.
Barlow encountered MacIlveen in the rotary below a lofty scaffold, Nervous was Barlow, being caught unaware of his plight making him baffled . . .
A humongous pumpkin rested just above the warlock on a precarious stand, Skirting its way to the very edge a few feet on top of the evil man.
Barlow was not alone for his only companion a raven named Spiffy Le Jinx, Rode on his shoulder to bolster him on and off every perilous brink, Yet, the warlock was not to be trifled with, especially a paltry sorcerer, As his goal was to clearly annihilate Archimedes the all-knowing conjurer.
MacIlveen proceeded to take Barlow down by pointing his digit at him, But before he had time to do his dirty work, MacIlveen’s life turned very grim, For Barlow thought first releasing the raven to fly to the wabbly gourd up above, To which perching on it, the bird caused it to fall many feet down below, by Jove!
The pumpkin landed abruptly on MacIlveen, crushing this bag of bones flat:
The only part of him not injured was his head concealed by an insulated hat, So the raven alighted on the warlock’s head, quickly pulling away the man’s cap, Then swifter than eagles the bird promptly pecked out the glass eye of the chap.
MacIlveen convulsed, cried out with a roar, then crumbled into chips and shards, Next, the people emerged from their hiding places no longer afraid or off-guard, But sadly some citizens perished in this senseless ordeal, leaving many a wizard alone, While others were displaced, uprooted, or ousted because they had just lost their homes.
The city was deemed a disaster area that would take weeks and weeks to restore:
A serious matter by any means that simply could not be ignored, Yet in time the goal was achieved whilst healing the most harrowing wounds, Thus Pumpkin Night was back once again during the rise of the next harvest moon.
So what happened next? Oh, I almost forgot: Barlow’s name was eventually cleared:
The council of wizards unanimously voted to restore Barlow Copper’s career!
With his powers intact, his reputation reinstated, and no longer feeling absurd, Beyond any doubt, Barlow was ordained by Archimedes as the next Lord of the Wizards.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene