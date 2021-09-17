Up the darkened alley and down the murky ravine, You should hesitate in going there for fear of MacIlveen, As he is altogether evil, repulsive, cruel, and vile, Who preys upon your soul just like a malicious crocodile.
His heart is made of ice that no refrigerator can craft!
His soul is equally cold and callous like an unforeseen updraft, Yet he knows the charms of making with the skills of conjury, But he uses them as black magic instead of wholesome necromancy.
He is short and slim with an impish grin that never fades away, Since he is dressed in black from head to toe, he is rarely seen during the day, For at night he targets naive folk when they are simply caught by surprise, Then he turns them into henchmen, making them weak as houseflies.
He does have one imperfection ‘cause he retains a prosthetic device:
A glass eye containing his power that he would not part with at any price, For if it were broken, or fractured, even cracked, it would bring about his demise, Prompting him to be severely shattered into soda, grit, and lime, I surmise.
He dwells in towers abandoned by victims who escape him or fall to his prey, Yet no one quite knows where he ever is since there is no place for his head to lay, Thus, he is here and there then everywhere—he cannot be held or detained, As he appears when you least expect him to when he has the most to gain.
Do not make any mention of his height or his lack of loftiness, Likewise do not be heard to comment on his obvious diminutiveness, For you will rue the day you ever crossed your path with such a man, As you will find yourself six feet beneath the wavy, wind-swept sand.
He bullies those who will not kowtow to his wild irrational convictions By tormenting them with his foul deeds of mass nonstop infliction!
Although his stature is clearly small against his towering army, He can mastermind the fall of any wizard’s town or county.
You cannot patronize him saying he is vertically challenged, For he will resort to drastic means with satisfaction and revenge! He will intimidate any victim who is delicate or frail, ‘Cause he fears not death nor consequence that turn the brave to pale.
So take heed to this fair warning: do not wander far from your home, And keep both eyes at all times wide opened wherever you should roam, But if by fate you chance upon a warlock named MacIlveen, Hightail it to the nearest wizard refuge, if you know what I mean.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene
Editor's note: This is the seventh part of a weekly 13-part collection of poetry set to conclude the week of Halloween.