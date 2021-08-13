Part Two
RATCHETAN THE MAGIC MAN
Ratchetan is an amazing fellow as he is no ordinary wizard!
He can conjure up a huge deluge, a pandemic, or a nasty blizzard!
His necromantic gown is noticeably bold for in that it is rather a sight:
It is spun from the finest hand-made silk, adorned with the stars of the night, Yet unlike most enchanters, he wears no hat or a cap to cover his crown, Likewise, his wavy locks are never cut since they flowingly dangle down.
He maintains the utmost hygiene who follows the seven steps each day:
He feels a clean-cut prognosticator should be perfect in every way, Even so, he does have one defect as his left leg is longer than his right, With only four digits to count on that limb, he struggles to be poised day and night, Yet he can change himself into whatever he wants like a wolf, an owl, or a cat, Making short work of these miracles then achieving it in no time flat.
He truly has magic up his sleeve to manipulate earth, wind, and fire, Equally he can alter the measure of time when phases of spells get dire, For he knows every trick in the book as they say since he is fluent in all sorts of gadgets, Thus, he thinks he is a star of the highest magnitude as well as God’s gift to magic, But his friends are so few while his buffs so many though all are his colleagues or peers, He struts about like a majestic peacock while his cynics disapprovingly leer.
His outward show is gregarious as he can beguile one with his charismatic charm, Then he can captivate any kind of audience or get the heart racing with prodigious alarm!
Yes, Ratchetan is an amazing fellow as most fellow wizards will agree, Yet though his skills and talents are pompously countless, his ego is as big as the sea, Still, one day he will joust with humility if by some means time would be allowed, Then the meaning of life will enlighten him, bringing him down off his high-billowed cloud.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene