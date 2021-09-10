Archimedes the sage is the wisest of the wise—he is the lord of all wizards on earth, Yet nobody knows how many winters he has seen or what his total assets are worth, Still, he is a scholar, a mystic, an astrologer, and a teacher of legerdemain, For he claims to have coached Houdini and Merlin when their status began to wane.
He is a concordance, a thesaurus, a mountain of knowledge—a walking encyclopedia In the arts and sciences of necromancy unfolding from the classroom to social media, As he is an expert in culture and high education, he trains those to do what he does:
His approach of technique is quite matchless, though not like the old school once was.
He has seen countless years of bleak warfare, likewise scores of days bursting with peace, For he has buried many families, friends, and colleagues, yet his faith never fails to cease, But these days he feels old, worn, and threadbare, knowing well he cannot go on forever, So he scours the world to find a legatee who will carry on this consequential endeavor.
He is a distinguished advisor—an eminent magician, working from Atlantic to Pacific:
He counsels those sorcerers lapsed in life or who have merely just lost all their magic, Still, he is a practical wizard whose unending mission is to fervently procure the best Abilities, skills, or gifts out of his students for that is his one and only, genuine behest.
He instructs younger wizards in telepathy class while tutoring older ones in philosophy, He delegates power to the people he trusts in order to keep order and harmony, Then he arranges internships for promising mages, encouraging new lives to grow Like a fertile garden’s patches in summertime with its rich crops rising row on row.
Archimedes is a right honorable sorcerer and a veritable wizard indeed:
He is applauded and lauded by equals alike as a credit to the necromancer’s creed!
He travels to gatherings, jubilees, and festivals with the purpose of procuring an heir, Who will fairly lead, arbitrate, and govern the wonderful world of magic with care.
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene
Editor's note: This is the sixth part of a weekly 13-part collection of poetry set to conclude the week of Halloween.