Elgin Cadogan's Litany of Unique and Sundry Wizards Oct 15, 2021

Part Eleven

SHADOWS (BARLOW COPPER'S LAMENT)

But soft, it is the very witching hour, 
For a strange, peculiar silence emanates around me!
I am surrounded by shadows from days gone by, 
While a fiddler plays a macabre melody.

Behold, it is the night of falling shadows, 
For a bitter, grim reminder vexes me to no end!
All of the stars overhead go out one by one, 
Leaving me alone with no family, folks, or friends.

I have contravened as well as transgressed:
I can find no absolution here!
The hand of fate has pointed to me,
And I know not what I can do, I fear. 

Observe, I am indeed a mortal being,
Not an untamed shape of shadows dancing on a zephyr:
So could I have a bit of magic to lift me up?
Then I can put things right as they genuinely once were.

I must not reproach or censure myself,
For I am no better than the next poor wretch, 
Or even worse as a matter of fact, 
Since no one is perfect here in the final stretch.

Be still, be silent and take back the night 
With its silhouetted shadows fading into daybreak, 
For soon the day of atonement will come to pass, 
Then I will be reconciled when I awake.

To Be Continued . . .

JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene 

Editor's note: This is the 11th part of a weekly 13-part collection of poetry set to conclude the week of Halloween.