Part Five
DUBIOUS JOCRIST
Dubious Jocrist is anything but that,
For he is a most trustworthy chap:
He is courteous, even-tempered, as well as chivalrous, And to everyone he tips his cap!
He is very versatile in the world of wizardry, As he is a carpenter, an artist, and a poet, He is a chef, an athlete, and a prognosticator, Though most people do not even know it!
He can do amazing things with dusty flowers While assembling a table with chairs, Then he can procure gold fish in a crystal bowl When constructing a chic flight of stairs, Next, he can fabricate scarves and do card tricks too Whilst painting a landscape or portrait, Also, he can pull doves or rabbits right out of a hat As he is chanting prayers or singing a motet!
He dabbles in food and the culinary arts, For he would rather cook than do sorcery:
He can work magic on starters, entrees, and desserts While putting a hex on a flea, Also, he excels in the performing arts As he can sing, play guitar, and compose:
His voice can reach levels of octaves of two Whilst conjuring a hex on his foes!
He can brew up a storm or sing up one as well When no one around is looking, Then he can saw a woman into two or more pieces While busily attending to his cooking, Next, he can run the hundred meters race As he counteracts a nemesis’ spell, And he can foretell the future quite easily Whilst creating a pastoral villanelle!
He can slay a ferocious fire-breathing dragon While cooking a three-minute egg, Then he can summon up a hurricane, an earthquake, or a flood When running with a cramp in his leg, Next, he can build a cedar cabinet along with a nightstand As he grinds up his magical powder, And he can transport himself from here to there Whilst making Manhattan or seafood chowder!
He can sing like John Denver or Bocelli
When evoking up his many incantations,
Then he can compose like Mozart or Handel While working on his vast prestidigitations, Next, he can whip up ratatouille, a trifle, or a soufflé As he does feats of great levitation, And he can lift weights like they were jelly donuts Whilst practicing his divination!
Legerdemain is his prime specialty,
For he is a teacher and a well-rounded star, Who lectures on astrology, black arts, and sleight of hand, Taking his crafts on the road near and far, And he works well with children in magic and music, As he is an expert in sorcery and song, Who molds future wizards to value both fields of study To carry them through their whole life long.
Dubious Jocrist is a remarkable wizard,
For there is no one quite like him on earth!
Licensed for magic by any and all accounts, Who hails from a righteous, humble birth, Yet as a matter of fact, for incomparable sorcerers, He is truly at the top of the list, Like in ancient times as the old adage goes:
“O Versatility, thy name is Jocrist!”
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene