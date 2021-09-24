Part Eight
BARLOW COPPER AND HOMER PICARDY
I have heard it said of a sorcerer’s apprentice, being wrongfully and unfairly condemned, As he shouldered the guilt for a crime he did not do, perpetrated by a very good friend:
Barlow Copper and Homer Picardy were involved in this unwieldly circumstance With a dragon, a tower, and discarded powder as the only remaining shreds of evidence.
Barlow took the fall for a quirky experiment that somehow someway went haywire When Homer concocted a bubbling potion that would extinguish a dragon’s breath’s fire:
The formula consisted of fine particles, intermingled with the molecules of quartz, Once ingested in the monster’s own bloodstream, it would change its hot flames into warts.
Homer Picardy was an impetuous certified wizard, still he was lacking in true self-esteem, Thus he finagled Barlow Copper into assisting him with his ludicrous off-the-wall scheme!
Homer wanted glory while Barlow was modest who could never say “no” to a friend, Yet was duped by the one that he trusted the most, ruining his good reputation in the end.
Now the best laid plans of these two resolute wizards began like most strategies do, With the intent of them gaining their fortune and fame by luring a dragon out of the blue, So the stage was skillfully yet ingeniously set in a tower on the city square of Eneek:
Barlow stood at the pinnacle of the lofty stronghold, not knowing he was bait for this freak.
Homer explained Barlow was a lookout, but Homer had other designs for him instead:
What started out as a vigilante sentinel, became a trap that young Barlow would dread:
Barlow was to let loose the quartz stone as soon as the dragon drew near, By means of using a homemade sling the moment its flames did appear.
Homer lured the dragon from its dwelling—a cave located in the Acrid Forest, By driving a large herd of domestic cattle over mountains, elevations, and hillcrests!
The livestock made the monster’s mouth water, but the animals were excessively fast, Prompting the wicked creature to recoil, containing its self-sufficient fiery blast.
The dragon entered the Lynden city, whereupon Barlow met with it face to face, Next, Barlow loaded his slingshot then fired, putting the reptile at last in its place:
The monster received the magic quartz stone, however the unsavory rock was expectorated From the creature’s repulsive oral cavity housed with jaws like a dozen knives serrated.
The dragon scorched the turret and rotary, thus injuring some citizens as well, At which the tower eventually collapsed, leaving powder or debris where it fell, So to make a long story short, Homer absconded while Barlow in turn took the blame, Who was charged with disturbing the peace then shunned by the mention of his name.
Though not condemned, jailed, or tortured, Barlow stayed within the city limits of Eneek, As a result he was stripped of his magical powers then spurned from week to week, So the dragon fled back to its cavern while Homer Picardy was never heard of again, But Barlow existed as best he could, looking for hope around every curve and bend.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene