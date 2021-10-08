Part Ten
PERCIVAL THE GREAT AND THE FESTIVAL OF PUMPKINS
Who is that coming down the road,
Touring here from parts untold?
It is the traveling wizard at our gate:
It is Percival—Percival the Great!
Percival the Wayfaring Mage:
He is a smashing hit that is all the rage!
Appearing at select festival dates:
He is the incredible Percival the Great!
Who has a smile brimming from ear to ear?
Who lights up a room each time he appears?
Without a doubt it goes to show at any rate It is Percival—Percival the Great!
Who knows how to make excitement grow?
Who can draw an audience wherever he goes?
So strictly speaking the idiom, there is no debate:
It is Percival—Percival the Great!
Verily, it is no surprise,
The fact is right before your very eyes:
Treading the boards from state to state, It is the incredible Percival the Great!
Percival the Great has come to town,
Along with jugglers, players, and clowns ‘Cause Pumpkin Night is on his plate:
Yes, for Percival—Percival the Great!
Come one, come all to the Festival of Pumpkins, Even if your status quo is a country bumpkin!
Journey to the Lynden City, but do not be late To see Percival—Percival the Great!
What delight for a fright on this perfect Pumpkin Night!
The air is sweet; the skies are clear, and the moon is shining bright!
We are here with our peers so there is nothing more to fear!
We are met with righteous friends at this cordial, mutual sight!
We are gathered on this occasion in this most provincial square To unite as one so willingly at this highly auspicious affair, Thus we pledge to set a record that no other spot has made By gathering the most lit pumpkins then putting them on parade!
What delight for a fright on this perfect Pumpkin Night!
The streets are filled with sundry folk who have come to see the sights!
The bill of fare is beyond compare like the pleasure that we share!
All is well within the world as our fellowship is tight!
All Hallows Eve is special for it comes but once a year:
The only time our dearly departed can spend time with us here, Likewise, it is the one chance to reinstate a new lord mage, If the former one has breathed his last or retired from old age.
What delight for a fright on this perfect Pumpkin Night!
There are songs and games plus fireworks with spectacular gleaming lights!
The food is fine, not to mention the wine, since it is the ideal time to dine!
Then pass the repass all around because everything is all right.
From far or near all people—be they rich or bourgeoisie, Or as poor as church mice fighting over the last piece of cheddar or brie, There is room for everyone here, be they weak or strong or disabled:
All are recognized in this friendly place and welcomed at its table.
What delight for a fright on this perfect Pumpkin Night!
So bring a pumpkin on the stage, be it orange, green, or white!
With shows and songs going on, what could possibly go wrong?
The excitement in the air will soon soar to greater heights!
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene