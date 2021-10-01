Part Nine
TILDA THE NECROMANCER GIRL
In a world reserved only for wizards there was a girl brimming with such self-esteem, Who aspired to become a great necromancer so she could readily follow her dream:
She had a passionate desire to master incantations, enchantments, or spells, Along with potions, shapeshifting, time travel, and a few bits of magic as well.
Our story concerns one called Tilda who lived in a lodge in the wood, She abided there with her good father where some sycamore trees smartly stood . . .
Akin to most spinsters, she did all the housework with all of its daily routines Like cooking, light sewing, and mending with all those small things in between.
But when these tasks were over at day’s end she took to her books with delight To study the black arts and sciences that usually went on most of the night, Yet her father did not frown upon this, for he urged her to fulfill her destiny, So he tutored or coached her quite often to make her the best she could be.
Her father was an elder in the district order converging each month of the year:
Though long in the tooth he was still quite agile to continue his wizard career, But fate has a way of changing things, as this was no exception particularly to that, Whether it was doom or providence that interceded, it was done at the drop of a hat.
Without any warning Tilda’s father took a fall, not being able to recoup soon enough, So taking the long passage to the meeting place would surely be extremely rough!
It was imperative that he attend this assembly for his party had the deciding poll, To allow women the privileges of wizardry, letting chauvinism take its toll.
Tilda was truly ahead of her time with her principles, politics, and views:
She believed every person deserved a fair chance with not just a limited few!
Her father was proud of her daughter’s beliefs, knowing it could only go so far Before the world learned of her openness with her stance on the way things are.
She had a notion—a most extraordinary idea to be her father’s alternate, Which was common at most wizard councils, reflecting what all bylaws grant.
She would take the place of her ailing father, proceeding as if he were there, Gaging all the data quite carefully, treating it with the utmost meticulous care.
She convinced her father to see it her way, so she put her plans into motion She cut her hair, donned her father’s robe which would cause some kind of commotion!
She journeyed to the place where wizards convene, joining them where they gathered, As the others thought she was a male relative, taking the place of her father.
Each delegate had a chance to comment prior to casting his ultimate vote, So Tilda then paused to deliberate on an idea she wanted to float:
She spoke of allegiance of women to wizards down through the years, Of their steadfast loyalty to men, along with their hopes, dreams, and fears.
Most of her words had been heard once before but not rather eloquently, Yet everyone there just had to agree that she expressed herself quite reverently, So the polls were taken, tallied, then later announced, as it was to Tilda’s delight, For her moving speech won over the assembly there, giving women the ultimate right.
Thus Tilda returned home feeling sounder with an improved opinion of herself, Knowing what she had accomplished was far more better than resources of wealth, Yet the irony to all this was no one at all had the aptitude to recognize her, Which did not amount to a mountain of beans for no one involved was the wiser.
To Be Continued . . .
JON RIPLEY O'BRIEN
Keene