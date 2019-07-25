A conversation with Leigh Niland is one that unveils chapters of experiences, connected by art, relationships and 10 years abroad.
“My life’s journey has been a direct result of pursuing my art,” she says in her nomination for a 2019 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award. “From the time I can remember learning to draw, to undergrad printing and painting at UNH (University of New Hampshire), a move, two moves to the UK to become
an artist, through to now — making and teaching art — my art is about the places and people I come to find myself in and around.”
Niland, 43, grew up in Westmoreland and maintains strong Monadnock Region ties. She now lives in Brattleboro
where she teaches at the River Gallery School of Art on Main Street.
She was a double major at UNH — plant biology and studio art, a left-brain, right-brain educational pursuit if ever there was one.
For a period, the left brain won over. After UNH and for two years, she worked at DuPont Pharmaceuticals in Billerica, Mass., as an associate scientist. Not a great experience, she says.
“It was soul crushing for me,” she recalls. She enjoyed living in Seacoast at the time, she says, but the commute and the job gave her the sense that “I was wasting every day.”
While at UNH, she spent time abroad in London and worked in the borough of Hackney as a studio assistant for
Core Arts, a charity, which exposed adults with long-term mental health issues to the arts. She befriended a young Bulgarian man while there, and when he offered a job to return as an art worker with a new group, Thames Reach, she didn’t hesitate to leave DuPont.
She acknowledged she had feelings for him while she was there the first time, and that was part of the attraction to return.
“We got married right away,” she said.
It would not work out ultimately, and she would find her way back to the states again, but only after a decade of opportunities, achievements and recognition for her art and her interpretation of life.
These years included post graduate classes between 2004-2005 at the prestigious Royal Drawing School, specifically in a selective program called “The Drawing Year.” Following, between 2006-2008, was a master’s in arts degree in print making from the Camberwell College of Arts. Camberwell is part of the University of the Arts London, renowned for its international alumni.
All the while, she was working at Thames Reach, facilitating exhibitions, studio sessions and case-managing homeless adults. The work came to deeply influence her art.
“These experiences show me that art can help, heal and forge anew across social lines,” Niland said.
Niland spent a year with Hackney Wicked, an arts group that stages events and has built a following as one of the largest creative communities in Europe. She returned to the states in 2010. But her travels were not over.
In 2012, she landed a visiting professorship with Royal Drawing School’s India Teaching Residency Programme in Modinagar, India, a four-month stint where she taught drawing and printmaking as part of a four-person team. Then, in 2014, she became an artist-in-residence at the Studios at Dumfries House in Scotland, a juried selection in which only 200 artists have been chosen since it opened in 2013.
She has maintained permanent residence status in the United Kingdom.
Niland taught printmaking at New Hampshire Institute of Art as an adjunct faculty member from 2010-2013, and drawing at New England College, also as an adjunct professor.
She also instructed art in Westmoreland to kindergarten through eighth-grade pupils and was a co-founder of Brattleboro Printmakers, which opened in May 2014 and continues today. She is on the faculty of River Gallery School of Art.
“While making art is a solo act for me, I realize a passion for working with others and enabling creative expression,” she says in her nomination. “Printmaking has led me to tremendous opportunity to work internationally with youth, elderly, privileged and homeless and underserved populations so far in my career.”
This broad service has resulted in a diverse portfolio and focus. In January, with artists and faculty at the River Gallery, she staged the “Secret Lives of Shopkeepers,” a series of portrait sessions involving local businesspeople. She describes the program in The Keene Sentinel’s ELF publication as a difficult process because of imposed two-hour time limits in which to create the portraits.
“But there is an honesty of what you can make in that amount of time,” she says. “You have to make split-second decisions, and often the artists are surprised at what they can do in two hours.”
The idea was influenced by her time in Hackney, where she painted residents whose neighborhoods were in the path of the then-upcoming 2012 Olympic Games.
Niland lives with her partner Jason Gill, and they have a son, Xander Niland-Gill.
Working full-time at art requires much of her emotions, but she has accumulated deep experiences and commits to finding time to pull from these. Her work today ranges from richly detailed etchings of people to vivid paintings of recognizable local structures. In these warm months, “I often paint outside in the landscape.”
“Art and creating for me are about being fully present in time and place, to see and to respond,” she says. “I’m inspired by the faces I see walking past that later become paining subjects; by the landscape I live in and the changing construction we travel through.”
In her portfolio is a piece depicting the double arch bridges on Route 9 leading to and from Vermont. The rusting 1937 downstream bridge, with its orange bulwarks to passage, stands in decaying contrast to its nearby 2003 replica replacement. Two figures lean over the old span, peering at the Connecticut River below. Perhaps they are recollecting the day when only the one bridge crossed this spot. Or maybe they are contemplating the future of the green relic on which they stand, which can no longer support its original cause. Or maybe they are just thinking, looking for purpose as a lone pickup truck heads west across the more youthful crossing.
That’s what you can find Niland doing with her art.
“Finding a purpose,” she says, of her daily commitment. “Setting aside time for your feelings and thoughts.”
She adds, “There is a changing dynamic all the time that each of us is given — a unique who, what and where combination… Deeply within the human experience is how we respond to these factors, intensely alone, individually.
“Through whatever creative means possible, I feel compelled to report on and understand this experience.”