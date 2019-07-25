Art has always been a part of Jaclyn Clark’s life.
Growing up, she spent time with her mother — a jeweler — at the League of N.H. Craftsmen fairs, participating in the organization’s Next Generation program. But the Francestown 17-year-old wasn’t always enthusiastic about making art, she says.
It wasn’t until starting at ConVal Regional High School that she began to really think of herself as a “maker,” she explains.Her sophomore year, Clark began hanging out in the art room after school as she was waiting for a fifth-block class to start. One day, one of the art teachers, Ben Putnam, suggested she try drawing with charcoal — and it wasn’t long before she was hooked, she says.
Since then, she’s gone on to work across a range of media. And this year, Clark has also been selected as the Student Award recipient in The Sentinel’s annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards.
When it comes to the materials she prefers, Clark doesn’t usually play favorites.
“I think, really, any medium that I really have to use my hands to work with,” she said. “I don’t like to paint with brushes; I just really need that physical contact of the paper, the medium, and then my hands.”
What she enjoys most about making is the process, she explained, and being so engrossed in her work that she doesn’t have to think; she just ‘does.’
“I feel like I kind of lose a sense of self when I’m making — like I become what I’m making, which is kind of great,” she said.
Clark took a total of 10 art classes during her four years at ConVal, many of them with Putnam, who called her “the most driven and powerful art student” he’s worked with throughout his career.
“What sets Jaclyn apart from other students is she’s a relentless maker. She’s creating things nonstop and, unlike other students who are really strong art students that tend to land in one medium or mode of making, she’s really versatile,” Putnam said. “Very competent at drawing and ceramics and photography and performance art.”
Her work delves into a range of themes, she says, most often focusing on community, relationships and the questioning of self. In a series called “Warm Honey,” Clark photographed herself with honey dripping down her face, and then collaged the images onto one another. Each day, she posted three of the pieces on Instagram accompanied by a short poem.
She’s also made a series of 100 clay pendant heads, a collection of clay wands adorned with a card announcing, “This wand fights the patriarchy” and explored the relationships between materials that may otherwise seem at odds.
“I work with ceramics and wire because I like them together — clay is so organic and then the wire is so not. It’s so industrial,” she said. “I think combining those things, at least it makes me think, what is the relationship between these?”
This year’s Ewing Arts Award isn’t the first time Clark has been recognized for her work. For the past two years, she’s been honored in the N.H. Scholastic Art Awards, and was awarded a Gold Key for sculpture and a Silver Key for drawing and illustration this year.
Clark also recently sold some of her work as a juried artist at Broke: The Affordable Arts Fair in Peterborough, which happened to fall on the same day of her graduation from ConVal in June. She couldn’t get there until after the ceremony — and had a friend man her booth in the meantime — but it was exciting nonetheless to talk about her art with people who previously knew nothing about her or her art.
“High school is filled with preconceived notions, so I think people try to relate my work to me and what they know or think they know about me. And I don’t want that to be the case; I don’t want my work to be connected to me, really. Because it’s not about me,” she explained. “I’m not doing what I’m doing for me.”
She can’t really explain why she is doing what she’s doing, however, only that there’s a “force” within her to express through making. And she’s always careful to use that word “making,” because to Clark, there’s too much behind the word “artist.”
For example, she says that growing up she was hesitant to draw because “that was something for the artists to do.”
“But I don’t think that’s the case. I think that anyone can make and should make, and so I think when I say that, that I’m a maker, I’m not putting myself in a category,” she said. “I feel like it’s easier to relate with people if you’re saying ‘making’ instead of ‘art.’”
And through her example, Putnam said that Clark has also been a leader for other student artists at ConVal.
“A lot of students over the last couple years have both watched her closely and in just engaging with her in conversations about her work, I see that she has had a pretty strong and profound influence on a lot of younger makers as well,” Putnam said.
Now that she’s graduated, Clark plans to continue pursuing ceramics as her career path. She’ll take a gap year to travel, work and take art classes, she said — and there’s little doubt that she’ll be making along the way.
“I think when you make, I think you’re just taking your power back and harnessing it or using it in a way that is able to be shared with everyone,” she said. “I think making art has definitely made me more confident as a human being.”