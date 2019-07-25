These are not simple songs. These are not bubblegum-pop covers, a regurgitation of the most popular brand of the moment. Quite the opposite. These selections are “sacred and secular, medieval to modern,” many sung in foreign languages, all chosen with music enrichment as the ultimate goal.
This is what the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs set out to accomplish more than 20 years ago when founders Maria Belva and her husband, David Vernier, introduced the Children’s Choir to their hometown of Peterborough. Based on firsthand experience, they were concerned that children in the region weren’t properly prepared when it came to singing on a classical level.
That humble start with 20 children has grown into five choirs, grades 2 through 12, encompassing not just one town but an entire region. Their voices are heard from Peterborough to Keene and beyond: including opera mecca New York City and across the Atlantic Ocean.
The Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs are also a Ewing Arts Award winner for the performing arts.
Last year its elite high school choir — the Cecilia Ensemble — performed in the Czech Republic and is planning a trip to Italy next year. (They’ll be singing in Italian, of course.) They’ve also sung in French, Latin, German, Spanish, Hungarian, Zambian, Japanese, Czech, Catalan, Spanish and Georgian. Nontraditional modern songs are also in the repertoire.
Belva retired as artistic director of Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs — known commonly as GMYC — in 2017, after nurturing the program for 20 years. She left with a tear-filled grand finale, as the entire group came together to sing “Inside the Darkness There is Light,” written by Jim Papoulis, Belva’s favorite children’s choir composer. There wasn’t a dry eye among the 300 music aficionados in the Peterborough Town House.
“You have given me so much happiness and fulfillment,” Belva told the audience. “I can’t thank you more for this journey.”
Esther Ruth Holland Rhoades, 32, did much of the planning for that Sunday afternoon, which, in actuality, was both a sendoff and an ascension.
Two years prior, Belva had asked Rhoades, still in her 20s, to be her successor. They had worked together at the Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene, and Belva saw the future.
Though not a Monadnock Region native, Rhoades immersed herself in the area music scene when she moved here five years ago. Among her initiatives, with Belva’s urging, was expanding GMYC into Keene by starting the Keene Youth Chorus (grades 2 to 5) in 2015 and the Elm City Singers (grades 5 to 8) a year later.
“She had tried but she didn’t have the connections in Keene that I did,” Rhoades says.
Rhoades and husband, Jason Rhoades, an environmental studies professor with a Ph.D. from Antioch University New England in Keene, have three young daughters, ages 6, 5 and 2. Sitting outside on a warm morning at Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, Rhoades talks enthusiastically about her kids’ interest in music and her love of song that she developed as a child.
“I never liked to sing by myself, but I always liked to sing, just not alone on stage,” she says. “There were lots of kids like me who didn’t want to dance and act. I wish I had something like this (GYMC) when I was growing up.”
Rhoades was born in Winchester, Mass., and almost had her music career dreams dashed when she auditioned at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio. It didn’t go well.
“I was told I would never have a career in singing,” she says.
That didn’t deter her. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Music at the University of Delaware, where she was the student assistant choral director. That led to various positions directing and teaching, including Lyndon Institute in Vermont and two years as the chorus director at ConVal Regional High in Peterborough.
She was also assistant artistic director and conductor of the Children’s Chorus in Springfield, Mass., choir director at Keene Unitarian Universalist Church and taught the a cappella choir at the Waldorf school, where she met Belva.
In all, about 100 children partake in the five GMYC choirs, and they come from more than a dozen surrounding towns. In addition to the two Keene choirs and the Cecilia Ensemble, she directs the Trebles (grades 2 to 4) and the Choristers (grades 5 to 8) in Peterborough. The overriding goal is to learn music proficiency, with programs devised for the specific age groups.
Having fun is most important in the younger grades, where, for instance, pretending to be animals can be a hoot while also developing rhythm. Rhoades laughs and says she has hundreds of tricks in her toolbox to help keep the younger set focused.
“Some kids are ready to learn. You can see the standouts. You can tell when a kid loves music genuinely. Because they light up.”
The middle-schoolers are more of a challenge. It’s the hardest age group to draw out expression, simply because conformity is the social norm. Rhoades says it’s vital that singers learn that their voices aren’t the end-all.
“You can’t just be a good singer on stage. You have to be a good performer on stage, and that’s really hard for middle schoolers sometimes,” she says. “You can’t move forward until you have the confidence to move forward.”
This spring about 40 middle-schoolers, Choristers and Elm City Singers, ventured outside their comfort zone in traveling to New York City. They sang publicly and took part in workshops, even collaborating with the Young Peoples Chorus of New York City.
“That was a big step because all those kids came back different singers. The switch flipped — it was a life experience,” Rhoades says. “When you go outside your comfort zone, you have to trust each other. That is so important to learn. It’s not easy.”
And it’s amplified in the Cecilia Ensemble. The 22 who make it through auditions saturate themselves in music, its roots, history, nuances and subtleties. They are ambassadors on stage, inside and outside the country. They understand music is much more than merely singing and reading sheet notes.
“You’ve got to listen just as much as you sing,” Rhoades says. “A mentor once said listen louder than you sing.”
The ensemble, named after St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music, will travel to Italy for the second time in February, having been to Rome in 2014. Other trips have taken it to France, Austria, Hungary and Sicily. Its 2018 trip to the Czech Republic included a visit to the Terezin concentration camp, where it performed “Nezapomen,” a piece written by amateur musician Karel Vrba, who was transported to Auschwitz shortly after he finished it.
Meanwhile, the ensemble is entrenched in the Monadnock Region. In March, it collaborated with ConVal for its spring chorus in a performance titled “She Hath Wings,” dedicated to women composers. Cecilia has also collaborated with the Chamber Singers of Keene, the Peterborough Hymn Sing, Children and the Arts Festival, the Kiwanis Keene Tree Lighting ceremony and in June preformed at the gala opening of the Keene Public Library addition.
Down the road, Rhoades says she would like to expand GMYC’s offerings to high school students by starting a non-audition SATB (sopranos, altos, tenors, bass) program. Generally, other than Cecilia which is capped at 22, she would love to see more students in all the choirs.
“Music is so rewarding,” she says. “You can tell when the kids are really engaged, really enthusiastic. It’s electric!”