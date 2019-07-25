Jessica Gelter
Executive Director
Arts Alive!
Jessica Gelter is a nonprofit leader with more than 12 years of experience in community outreach, team leadership, event management and program development and evaluation. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Boston University’s theatre conservatory program, and a certificate in arts management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Foundational training in collaborative art-making gave Gelter tools to facilitate group creativity and project planning and implementation with collective partners. Since her training, she has worked with and led volunteers, businesses and nonprofits in public engagement initiatives of various types. Past positions include: founder and president of New England Youth Theatre (NEYT) Alumni Association; marketing director of NEYT; project and account Manager at Rapt Creative (a boutique marketing agency); communications coordinator of Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition; and president of Vermont Theatre Company. Gelter has also been an arts educator since 2003. She has volunteered on projects including: Vermont Fringe Festival, Flat St. Rising, Fall Arts Classes Fair, Strolling of the Heifers, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Relaxation Photography Project, Get Up 8! and No Lasting Home - Stories of Displacement and Diaspora. With a strong passion for the arts from an early age, Gelter has extensive experience teaching and producing arts-based activities in a variety of settings with diverse participants. She believes strongly that increased arts participation by individuals leads to increased health and success of communities. She is a professional theater artist and amateur musician and photographer.
Paul McMullan
Professor of Art & Design
Keene State College
Paul McMullan was born in Rochester, N.Y., and received his master’s degree in fine art from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., and his bachelor’s degree in fine art from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Recent exhibitions include “Hanging by a Thread” at Galleri Se Konst in Falun, Sweden, and “Masquerade” at the Mid-America Arts Alliance in Kansas City, Miss. McMullan is represented by the Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis, Miss. He has taught at Alfred University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Siena Heights University. He is currently Professor of Art & Design at Keene State College. He received the McKnight Fellowship from The Northern Clay Center, Minneapolis, Minn. His work is in various permanent collections including the Weisman Museum of Art in Minneapolis and The Ministry of Arts Council in Falun, Sweden. McMullan also co-directs Gravity Gallery in North Adams, Mass.
Erika Radich
Printmaker
Erika Radich is a printmaker who is inspired by the intricacies of the systems that inform and embody human existence on Earth. Her prints explore the wonder and mystery of the natural world. She is part of an artist collective at Zea Mays Printmaking Studio in Florence, Mass., which is dedicated to research, practice and dissemination of printmaking that is safe and sustainable for artists and the environment.After a long history of arts administration, publicity management, and creative programming, she is now fully engaged in her Spofford studio as a working artist. Radich is represented by Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts in Brattleboro and the Zea Mays Flat File. Her work can be viewed online at erikaradich.com.
Mara A. Williams
Chief Curator Brattleboro Museum
& Art Center
Mara Williams has been curating exhibits at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center for 30 years. Her area of expertise is modern and contemporary art. Recent solo exhibitions include: “Gathering Light: The Art of Stephen Hannock, Wolf Kahn—Landscape of Light;” “Secrets by Gloria Garfinkel;” “Andy Warhol—Selections from the Jon Gould Collection.” Group shows have included the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Janet Fish, Mary Frank, Keith Haring, David Hockney, Maya Lin, James McGarrell, David Nash, Robert Rauschenberg, Ursula von Ridingsvard, Michael Singer, Tseng Kwong Chi and Barbara Zucker, as well as a host of regional and emerging talent. In addition to Brattleboro, her exhibits have been seen by audiences at Tufts University Art Gallery, Florence Griswold Museum, Carving Studio and Sculpture Center and a number of galleries in New York City. As a partner in Arts Bridge LLC, Williams leads exhibition teams for institutions developing new large-scale museum projects. She led a team at Norwich University to conceive and build the inaugural exhibits and media productions at the Sullivan Museum & History Center; she was the exhibition developer and project manager for the Vermont Historical Society’s interactive exhibit and film, “Freedom &Unity: One Ideal, Many Stories;” she developed “Bravo! A Century of Theatre in Fairfield County;” and a number of exhibits for the Vermont Folklife Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Boston College, a master’s degree in museology from Syracuse University and has completed doctoral course work and passed comprehensives in comparative arts at New York University. She has served as chair of the Vermont Arts Council and as a board member of the New England Museum Association. She is currently serving her third term on the Senate Curatorial Advisory Committee for the U.S. Capitol.
Paul Tuller
Japanese Furniture/Home Designer
Paul Tuller has worked with wood for 50 years. In 1980, he began using Japanese hand tools to create furniture and architectural elements inspired by Japanese design. In 1983, he moved to New Hampshire and became a juried member of The League of New Hampshire Craftsman in 1986. Tuller has built Japanese-inspired furniture and interior spaces around New England. He co-founded The Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers and founded Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony, which sponsors an annual fall studio tour. For several years, he produced documentary videos and also worked as general contractor. In 2018, he received the Ewing Arts Award for Traditional Arts. He is currently coordinating the woodworking program at the MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough and working to complete a small Japanese house on his property in Dublin that will serve as a cultural teaching exhibit.
Richard Whitney, PhD.H. Artist
Town and Country magazine has named Richard Whitney one of the top 12 portrait painters in America. Fine Art Connoisseur has called him one of “the giants of the field” of figurative painting. He is nationally known for his portraits and landscapes painted in the style of Classical Realism. Whitney has won more than 40 regional and national awards and three grants from the Greenshields’ Foundation of Montreal. His paintings hang in more than 750 public and private collections throughout the United States and abroad. Whitney is the author of “Painting the Visual Impression,” which has been read by artists worldwide. In 2015, he received a Ewing Arts Award and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of New Hampshire.
Shannon Mayers
Director of Redfern
Arts Center
Keene State College
Shannon Mayers is the Director of the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, a position she has held since August of 2011. A former stage director and teaching artist, Mayers holds a master’s degree in fine arts in directing from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in performance studies at Northwestern University. She is currently on the board of Arts Alive! and is board president of the Association of Presenters of Northern New England. The Redfern Arts Center is a proud recipient of the 2018 Ewing Arts Award in the category of Arts Presenter.