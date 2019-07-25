Edward Kingsbury III

For Edward A. Kingsbury III art is a form of prayer and struggle.
The 43-year-old Keene resident describes his work as a conversation with God, allowing the process to happen organically, and all the while being conscious of something greater than himself. When he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 1997, he found art to be therapeutic, and the disease became his catalyst to art.
“Art is a reflection of your life, and it tells a story,” he says. “I was telling my struggle through my art.”
The work has brought him to a peaceful state, he says. He used crayons, colored pencils, pens and just about anything to create his meditative, abstract images.
“I really like the abstract form,” Kingsbury says. “To me it’s the mystery of faith. The mystery’s unknown; you kind of have to discover, you kind of have to take your time with it.”
Having the illness gave him time to focus on his art. Prior to leaving the workforce, he was working regular eight-hour shifts, and even though he still found time to draw, he had trouble immersing in art.
In 1999, when Kingsbury’s condition worsened, he looked for answers online, but found no solace there. A friend suggested religion, so he started attending church in 2000. He says, at first, he did it selfishly, thinking God would heal him through faith. He learned otherwise. Around 2015, he says he began to realize that faith provides spiritual healing, not necessarily physical healing. And when he accepted that life’s a struggle, he had a spiritual breakthrough.
“That’s where I found the peace, through that surrender,” he says.
His art is imbued with that same surrender. He lets his techniques form organically, putting pen to paper, or brush to canvas, or even digitally manipulating photographs until the form starts to make sense to him.
His earlier pieces have a darker element, which he attributes to his struggle and suffering with Crohn’s. But after he developed a relationship with God, he finds his newer work to be more beautiful.
“I let my hand just do what it did. I just expressed, and forms came from that work,” he says. “I just let myself go, and I could see something in the work and it fascinated me.”
He wants the viewer to see God in his art.
“It serves a purpose,” Kingsbury says. “It’s not about me, it’s about everybody, really. Because to show God is to allow anyone who wants to experience it and connect at a deeper level with that mystery.”
Like many artists, Kingsbury was hesitant to show his work early on. He exhibited at Keene Art Walk in 2004, but he considers his first true showing to be at The Banks Gallery in Portsmouth in 2005. That’s when he says his personal style of drawing was developing.
The show in Portsmouth gave him a better idea of the direction he wanted to take with art, and he followed up at Sharon Arts Center at a show of new artists. He eventually was accepted into the viewing program at The Drawing Center in Soho, N.Y., meaning his work would be critiqued once a year.
He connected with the director of the program and was referred to Brooklyn’s Peirogi Gallery and its Flat File program, a collection of works by more than 700 international artists in chests of flat drawers for viewers to peruse. Soon after he got into Boston at Carroll and Sons Art Gallery, as part of the Boston Drawing Project.
In 2008, Kingsbury’s art was included in the Outsider Folk Art Gallery for self-taught artists. Curator George Viener showed his works in the world’s largest self-taught artist show, the Outsider Art Fair, four years in a row, as well as in Chicago at the SOFA national show and at a national folk show in Atlanta.
He has also been spotlighted over the years at Gallery in the Woods in Brattleboro and recently at Keene State College, where Kingsbury’s work was displayed at the entrance of the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery. He was accepted into the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s “Works on Paper” juried exhibit last year.
When Kingsbury begins a work, he has no idea what he’s going to make. That wasn’t always true, but now that Kingsbury has surrendered to faith, he lets the art flow.
“It’s about giving gratitude to God,” he says. “It fulfills more of a purpose with my work. I’m trying to give glory to Him by letting Him produce whatever He wants through the prayer process. And I get to connect with Him more because my work reflects that prayer process.”
He also credits friends over the years who’ve helped him develop his techniques. He didn’t necessarily study them, but says he learned concepts such as “tension of line” from artist Peter Granucci. Another of his friends, George Laine, an art teacher who passed away in 2016, taught Kingsbury the importance of using the right paper, and choosing a high-quality pen.
Even though art is a peaceful process for him, Kingsbury tries not to overdo it.
“You need a rest to let that be rekindled through the right kind of activity,” he says.
His outlet is socializing with friends. He likes to be around people, and his family is important to him. Kingsbury finds support and camaraderie with other artists, especially Tim Campbell, a past Ewing Arts Award winner. Kingsbury says they both know the struggle of an artist, and it’s critical to have that support.
“If I were to give advice to another artist, it’s to surround yourself with other artists, because they know,” Kingsbury says. “A lot of artists want to hide. But being around other artists can help, because a lot of artists have a similar journey.”