What violinist Louisa Stonehill and pianist Nicholas Burns teach audiences is an appreciation for music.
But what they are really demonstrating with their performances is far more powerful.
“The job of the musician is taking the impossibility of these musical scores and turning them into something possible,” said Burns. “It’s an important educational tool. It shows essentially how the brain solves problems.”
Stonehill and Burns are founders and artistic directors of Ashuelot Concerts, a chamber music series at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene. The couple, professional musicians who perform around the world as The Steinberg Duo, moved to Keene three years ago from their native London, trading their urban life for one closer to nature.
Both are on the music faculty at Keene State College and have operated private teaching studios — Stonehill coached young ensembles at the Royal College of Music in London and Burns joined the faculty last summer at Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music and The Putney School.
“We try to contribute to wherever we live,” Burns said. “The concert series is the tip of the iceberg. It shines a spotlight on this music and allows us to showcase what we can really do. What we really want to do is use the power of these pieces to put to work in education. We want to use music to help.”
The pair are no strangers to hosting concerts, so soon after they arrived in Keene, they rented the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State and set up three concert dates. The Steinberg Duo performed the concerts along with the Samara Piano Quartet (the quartet rehearses in Keene, and Stonehill and Burns are members).
When the first was well-attended, they realized they had an audience.
Burns feels while there are fans of chamber music in the region, the majority of people are not engaged or enthusiastic about it — chamber music only comprises 1 percent of the music being recorded today, for example. That’s because, he said, they haven’t seen a live performance.
The couple’s goal in forming Ashuelot Concerts is to be able to open the door to drawing people of all ages and backgrounds to this type of music through not only live performance but education.
They are off to an impressive start. In addition to completing the second season of 10 public concerts in June and performances at area retirement communities and senior centers, they performed 35 events at Keene schools.
The public concert program — which included violin sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven and Schumann; Czech piano quartets; cello works by Debussy, Schumann, Martinů and Chopin and French piano quartets — served as material for the school program.
“We introduce every piece we perform — there’s always a context and story,” said Burns. “It’s literally training people to listen.”
The most important thing they learned when performing in schools was never to underestimate children.
“We were curious to see the response (from school performances), and it’s been absolutely unbelievable,” said Burns. “Even the youngest ask questions.”
Stonehill led a series of concerts for preschoolers this year, first at the Keene Recreation Center and then at the United Church of Christ in Keene.
“We allowed them to move, make noise and play while having access to the music,” said Burns. “Parents said they’d never seen their children be so focused and quiet for so long a time period.”
He pointed to the significant amounts of research done on the impact of music and music education on a child’s development. Unfortunately, there are barriers to that education as music lessons can be expensive, and parents often don’t have time to foster that education at home.
The duo’s long-term vision is to form a foundation to sponsor no-cost music instruction and instruments for dedicated children as well as a space to provide that education. In the meantime, they are hoping to schedule 60 events this school year in the Keene and Monadnock districts.
“Our aim is to reach every child in Keene and in the region,” said Burns. “By the time kids get through elementary school it will be a normality to have this kind of exposure to this high level of professional music.”
They believe within 10 years it could have a transformative effect.
The 2019-2020 season opens Labor Day weekend with a series of eight public concerts that will consist of sextets by such composers as Brahms and Tchaikovsky. They continue to grow their organization and donor base to be able to reach their goals.
“We’re putting in place a program to fund (our work) on a sustainable level,” said Burns. “No one has questioned its value. The more you give and demonstrate what you’re trying to do, the easier that task becomes.”
Their larger aim in providing music education is to show any goal is attainable.
“Performing in a professional way takes tens of thousands of hours over a lifetime,” said Burns. “Before performing each piece, it takes months of work. We’re digging into what that work entails and showing whatever you think is too difficult — it’s not true.”