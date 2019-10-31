The Monadnock Progressive Alliance and Rights & Democracy are endorsing Mitch Greenwald for mayor of the city of Keene.
Our decision is based on the candidates' answers to our questionnaire and observing their work as city councilors. Both have solid ideas about the future of Keene, but ultimately, our supporters decided Mitch’s core values aligned more closely with our long-term vision for a more just society that benefits everyone.
While it is apparent that both candidates support moving toward a clean-energy future, Mitch’s commitment to taking on a leadership role in the transition is necessary for combating the climate crisis we are facing. Mitch sees the big picture in how we can build a green job economy right here in the Monadnock Region. It is also clear that he sees the value in clean energy for the good of the community as a whole, as well as a shared economy.
Another difference between these two candidates we want to note is how they voted on an immigration enforcement resolution to be a “welcoming community” in 2017 as city councilors, which both of our organizations supported.
The resolution did not change city or police policy but “encouraged” the adoption of policies that would limit the city’s role in immigration enforcement to the minimum required by federal, state or local law. At the public hearing, more than 100 community residents attended and spoke in support. Not one person spoke in opposition to the resolution, yet Mitch's opponent was one of three City Council members to vote against it.
Overall, we felt that the core values Mitch shares with our members around supporting fair wages, paid family medical leave, health care, public education and gun violence prevention and regulation were also important to take into consideration. While we understand that the role of mayor does not have control of some of these issues, we see that these issues sometimes play out on a local level and can have an impact on what happens in Concord and even the nation.
We recognize that both candidates have generated some well-thought ideas and plans and we want to recognize the time and effort that goes into the work it takes to run a campaign as well as serve as city councilors and their many other worthwhile endeavors. We also appreciate both candidates' willingness to talk about about the issues we care about.
AMY HATHAWAY
24 Russell St.
Keene
For the Monadnock Progessive Alliance
HEATHER STOCKWELL
P.O. Box 211
Dublin
for N.H. Rights & Democracy