A smiling Big Papi stepped back into the public eye Sunday when the Red Sox legend posted the first pictures fans have seen since his shooting, of the proud dad — looking healthy and happy — dropping his daughter off at college in Boston.
David Ortiz posted on Instagram shared photos of himself and his wife, Tiffany, helping their middle child, Alexandria, settle into her new dorm room at the Berklee College of Music. The two images were the first photos of Ortiz since he suffered life-threatening wounds in a nightclub shooting nearly three months ago.
“Good luck with everything and remember ‘to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday,’” Ortiz — clad in a track suit and lime-green sneakers — wrote in the post.
Ortiz, 43, was shot June 9 in what was an apparent case of mistaken identity, according to cops in Ortiz’s native Dominican Republic. The slugger eventually underwent three surgeries as he recovered from bullets that tore through his torso in a DR nightclub.
Ortiz spent more than a month in Massachusetts General Hospital, being released in late July — 48 days after he was shot.