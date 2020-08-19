The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food benefits to millions, a mission that increased dramatically over the past five months.
The federal government allowed states to waive some application requirements for SNAP benefits when the country went into lockdown in March and unemployment soared. States were able to move quickly to provide food benefits to those who were now out of work.
Unfortunately, those waivers are set to expire in September and that could set off a wave of delays in approving or renewing benefits.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture should extend the waivers for several more months while states develop plans to deal with a backlog of renewal applications.
In an effort to speed up the process to approve people for SNAP, the USDA waived the interview requirement for new applicants and allowed states to push back the recertification deadline for families whose benefits were about to expire.
That allowed states to concentrate on processing new applications — and there were a lot of them. Nationwide, enrollment increased by 17 percent during that period.
Without an extension of the waivers, state agencies will have to once again interview new applicants, a time-consuming process, while at the same time attempting to deal with the increased number of recertifications that are due.
Compounding the issue is the termination of the $600 per week federal unemployment benefit. Without that income, many more unemployed people will now qualify for SNAP, and officials expect another spike in new applications.
With the state continuing to prioritize new applications — and the renewed requirement for interviews that accompany them — officials worry that there will be delays in processing recertifications, and those people could be left without benefits. Such delays would put a further strain on food banks as those waiting for SNAP benefits turn to other sources for food.
Rather than put people at risk of losing SNAP benefits or facing delays in approval, the USDA should extend the waivers, or at least extend the waiver on the interview requirement to speed up the application process.
Millions depend on SNAP to provide food for their families. They shouldn’t be the victims of bureaucratic decisions.