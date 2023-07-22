When I was in high school and starting to think about college, my father told me a story about a wealthy family we knew. The parents had decided their son should attend Dartmouth College and made a $100,000 donation in advance of his application. But his academic credentials were too far off the mark and he was denied admission.
That taught them a lesson. Not the kind of lesson people living in the real world of finite resources might learn, about working harder or realigning your expectations with reality. Instead, they learned that if money was to do the talking, more money would be required in their son’s case. So they took a trip to Cambridge and secured his admission to Harvard with a tax-deductible donation of $1 million.
Although I cannot verify these details, they are consistent with subsequent investigative reporting on Harvard’s so-called “Z list” and Jared Kushner’s “curious acceptance into Harvard” with mediocre grades and test scores shortly after his father, Charles Kushner, made a $2.5 million pledge to the university.
I remember feeling a mix of indignation and pride upon hearing the story. Indignation that someone could buy their way into an elite university of the kind I dreamed of attending while the vast majority of us had no such means. And pride in knowing that I had been working hard to “make the grade” in public school and “earn my keep” in life by mowing lawns and mucking stalls from an early age. If I continued to diligently build my resume, surely I too could attend a top-tier university.
I did not let the story shake my faith in the American ideal of equal opportunity. Instead, I filed it away as a case of a few “bad apples” that game the system every now and then — the exception that proved the rule of meritocracy. I certainly did not think I had anything in common with that wealthy family, on account of my parents’ low income and achievements I claimed as my own.
In truth, Dartmouth and Harvard were high on my list because of more than their gold-plated reputations. I knew their luxurious campuses and expansive offerings first-hand because my father and brother and uncles had attended the former, and my grandfather, great-grandfather, and assorted cousins had attended the latter. There was even a stately bridge at Harvard named for my mustachioed great-great-granddad John W. Weeks, in honor of his public service. Although the wealth of former generations had not flowed down to my family directly, opportunity certainly had. It seemed like a no-brainer to apply.
Enter legacy admissions, a system of preferential treatment for the mostly white children of alumni that was left untouched by the recent Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action for children of color. Since it was first introduced a century ago to preserve Anglo-Protestant dominance of American universities in the face of rising Jewish and Catholic applicants (African Americans and women were either banned or scarcely considered by most universities), legacy admissions have been a potent tool for preserving race-class privilege for people like me.
Over 80 percent of elite colleges and universities in the United States grant so-called “legacy” applicants a sizable advantage in the admissions process. According to one recent study, legacy applicants across dozens of schools are 45 percent more likely to be admitted than non-legacy students, equivalent to a 160 point edge on the SAT. At the most selective schools like Harvard, where more than a third of the Class of 2022 were legacies, the advantage is greater still.
According to expert analysis from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), legacy applicants to Harvard over the period 2014-19 were admitted at a rate of 34 percent. That’s almost six times higher than the rate for non-legacy applicants over the same period. In fact, the legacy admissions rate has not meaningfully changed in decades, even as Harvard’s overall acceptance rate has shrunk to just 3.2 percent today. The analysis also showed that legacy applicants were nearly 20 times more likely than others to receive personal interviews by Harvard’s admissions office, whose leadership is white.
Although certain students of color from wealthy families have started to benefit from legacy preferences in recent years, the advantage is anything but equal. According to the NBER report, 20 percent of all white students admitted to Harvard between 2014-19 enjoyed legacy status while just 4.7 percent of African Americans, 6.9 percent of Hispanics, and 6.6 percent of Asian Americans who were admitted benefited from the same. The data also showed that white students enjoyed a similar up to four-to-one advantage over students from minority groups when it came to the other major form of admissions preference: athletics.
And much as it would have pained my 18-year-old self to be lumped in the same category as that wealthy family who purchased admission to Harvard, the research revealed that applicants on the “Dean’s interest list” of major donors fared only slightly better than legacy applicants. Maybe meritocracy did not extend as far as I believed.
These unfair practices, and the harm they inflict on highly-qualified, underrepresented students of color, prompted Lawyers for Civil Rights to file a new racial discrimination lawsuit against Harvard. Their claim is simple and well-supported: The university systematically violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by privileging the mostly white children of alumni and major donors in admissions.
We should not wait for their case to be considered — and likely dismissed — by a conservative Supreme Court whose originalist tendencies have been found to uphold white supremacy. Instead, Congress could act today by passing the Fair College Admissions for Students Act to phase out legacy admissions nationwide. That should be an easy lift, considering nearly 75 percent of adults oppose legacy preferences, as do the overwhelming majority of current college students. But in America’s fraying democracy, where wealth and political power go hand-in-hand, even this modest answer to the Supreme Court’s recent decision is far from assured.
More importantly, ending preferential treatment for the mostly white children of alumni and major donors at elite universities will hardly suffice to equalize opportunity across race and class in the United States. That is because legacy admissions are but one piece in a panoply of past and present advantages for people of European descent like me who have been baked into American institutions from the start. Taken together, they represent a much more potent form of “affirmative action” than that which the Supreme Court struck down for young people of color.
The data on “white affirmative action,” past and present, are profuse if under-reported. Centuries of wealth extraction from African and Indigenous peoples in America — adding up to over 400 billion hours of unpaid slave labor and millions of square miles of stolen land, both worth trillions of dollars today — provided the indispensable foundation of white wealth. They have been augmented in the centuries since through countless programs benefiting people of European descent at every level of government.
Even today, most of the $1.3 trillion in annual federal tax expenditures like the mortgage interest deduction and retirement subsidies (more than Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, or all other social spending programs combined) go to the wealthiest Americans, who are predominantly white. Many of them pay lower tax rates than their secretaries, thanks to regressive federal, state, and local tax systems, which have turned America into the most unequal developed country on earth. In fact, for the 95 percent of millionaires and 98 percent of billionaires who are white and do not need to work, America has come to resemble an old-world aristocracy more than the free-market meritocracy we imagine. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observed in 1968, “This country has socialism for the rich, rugged individualism for the poor.”
Is it any wonder, therefore, that the average white high school dropout is wealthier than the average Black college graduate, according to The Wall Street Journal? Or that white men are 120 times more likely to become billionaires than Black women? Or that Black children receive a fraction the educational investment, both public and private, of white children, and those who do go on to college graduate with higher debt?
As the Harvard sociologist Robert Putnam found in “Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis,” “Black parents in America remain disproportionately concentrated among the poor and less educated, so Black children continue to be handicapped from the start. Whether their parents are rich or poor, Black children live in poorer neighborhoods than white children at that income level, and Black children experience less upward mobility and more downward mobility than their white counterparts who started at the same income.”
I did not learn these facts at Yale, the only school to which I applied in the end and a stubborn practitioner of legacy admissions in its own right. In fact, only years later when my wife and I began our interracial family did I discover the severity of the Black-white wealth gap first-hand and come to see that my own so-called “merit” was largely an accident of birth. Although I sidestepped the legacy question when it came to college admissions, the legacy of race-class privilege I received as a white cisgender man with generations of college degrees to back me up is indisputable. Simply put, I am a beneficiary of affirmative action regardless of what the Supreme Court says.
It is time we shed our false perception of American meritocracy and with it the misguided belief that affirmative action applies only, or even substantially, to people of color. Instead, people of European descent with unearned advantage like me should join the vast majority of Americans in affirming society’s responsibility to do “whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.” Ending legacy admissions in response to the Supreme Court ruling would be a start but it is hardly sufficient. The time has come for a national program of racial repair to heal the wounds of the past, address present inequities, and fashion a shared future marked by “liberty and justice for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.