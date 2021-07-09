Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.