When I was a kid and got in trouble with my parents, I never once got off the hook by arguing that “all the other kids were doing it.”
The common parental response to this childish defense was usually somewhere along the lines of — “If all the other kids jumped off the George Washington Bridge, would you?”
Um, no.
They’d also follow up by pointing out that they weren’t those other kids’ parents, but they were mine.
All these years later, pointing a finger at others to avoid dealing with something we did wrong is increasingly in vogue.
It’s called whataboutism. Some people seem to be all about it these days.
The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines whataboutism — yes, their site says it’s actually now an official word — as “the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse.”
A little more reading revealed that the tactic behind whataboutism has been around quite a long time.
According to that Webster site, it was a common Communist technique from the late 1970s. Any criticism of the Soviet Union was countered by reference to some shortcoming from the West.
So, for example, when there was criticism about human rights abuses in the Soviet Union, the response would often ask what about the way the United States treats African Americans.
Here’s what whataboutism might look like at home.
Person 1: “Hey, you didn’t do the dinner dishes last night like you promised.”
Person 2: “Yeah, but what about the two times last week you didn’t take out the garbage?”
It can also crop up if you feel that speeding ticket you just got is unfair — not because you weren’t speeding, mind you, but because: “What about all those other people who were driving faster than I was? Why didn’t they get caught?”
In our divided world, some seem to feel that any wrong — or perceived wrong — can be deflected by comparing it to something that happened somewhere else or was done by somebody else.
I don’t get that any more than my parents did.
There’s whataboutism in some of the letters to the editor we receive.
One recently made the point that while slavery in America was awful, it was just as awful or worse in other parts of the world, where it started long before.
So basically: What about them? How come we don’t talk about what they did instead of focusing on what we did here?
Seems to me that we ought to be most concerned with understanding why and how it happened in our own country.
We still receive what-about comments regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.
A good number have written asking what about the Black Lives Matter protests that were held the previous summer in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Yes, some of those protests did devolve into vandalism and looting. Those guilty deserved to be arrested.
But most Black Lives Matter demonstrations — including those held around here — were peaceful.
And none of them sought to overthrow the U.S. government by forcing the overturn of a legitimate election. It’s a false equivalence.
Seeking to deflect one bad act by pointing to another achieves nothing and is disingenuous.
There’s much to be proud of and to celebrate in U.S. history.
But studying and understanding how we came to be who we are should include accepting all of what happened — the good and the bad.
What about agreeing to that?