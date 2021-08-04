Doris Haddock of Dublin, who died in 2010, was known widely for walking across the breadth of the country in her 90th year to stir outrage about money in politics.
As editor of this newspaper at the time, I provided her with a register of dailies and weeklies that she used to plot her 3,200-mile itinerary. She wasn’t just going to walk; she aimed to talk to as many journalists as she could. She wound up getting a lot of ink, and she changed some opinion-makers’ minds.
Lesser known was her work in another aspect of our political system — the voting part. In 2003, having rested up from her cross-country hike, she began a driving tour of 20 states to encourage citizens to register to vote.
“We, the people, have only been playing with half our team,” she said at the start of that journey, lamenting that only about 50 percent of the U.S. voting-age population cast ballots in the 2000 national elections.
Her travels took her to colleges, rest homes, shopping malls and inner-city churches. She visited a Harley festival. She filled in for working women to give them time to register to vote — a masseuse, a bartender, a woman dressed up in a mermaid suit at a theme park (Haddock donned the suit for the cameras). She even took her pitch at a strip club in Tampa, Fla. (she stayed off the stage).
Her message about voting was blunt, as recalled by Dennis Michael Burke, co-author of some of her books. “Yes, it’s a pain to take time off and go register, but if I can go to all this trouble at my age and infirmity just to remind you, you can damn well do this thing for yourself and your country.”
Granny D, as she was known to most people, believed that democracy was vulnerable to two things: the influence of monied interests and the silence of voters. Hence her work to (a) get private money out of politics and (b) get voters into politics.
Those vulnerabilities remain 11 years after her death. Campaign money remains pretty much unregulated. Plus, if voter lethargy weren’t enough, state legislatures across the land are enacting laws that place limits on voting, for example by restricting the use of absentee ballots that have been proven to be safe and secure.
Which raises the question: What would Granny D be doing today were she still alive?
Answer: She would be doing what’s being done by Open Democracy, an activist nonprofit organization that she helped launch under a different name in 1997. The Concord-based group organizes marches in favor of public funding of elections, and its representatives have assembled crowds to demonstrate for making voting easier, not harder.
Representatives of the non-profit have campaigned for federal bills that would allow early voting and disallow long wait times at polling places. They’ve testified against bills in the state that would discourage students from voting. They’ve organized letter-to-the-editor campaigns to spread the word on legislation that concerns elections.
And, in testimony in Concord and through town meeting warrants around the state, Open Democracy has pushed for the independent and transparent redrawing of political district lines so that partisans who are already in office can’t manipulate maps to benefit themselves.
Finally, Open Democracy draws attention to Granny D herself on the idea that her remarkable energy in the cause of democracy will inspire others to fight for what’s right and against what’s wrong.
Locally, for instance, there’s the annual Granny D Memorial Walk in Keene. It’s Sunday, Aug. 15, starting at 2 p.m., near Lindy’s Diner on Gilbo Avenue and ending in a rally at 3:30 p.m. in Central Square.
There’ll be celebration. There’ll be ice cream. There’ll be short speeches about Granny D’s activism — an activism that was fueled partly by a conviction that she expressed at the start of her voter registration drive in 2003, which is that in a democracy voting is “one of life’s essentials.”