We are a land of immigrants. Large numbers of Irish and French Canadians, as well as others from throughout Europe and Scandinavia found their way to New Hampshire as mills and factories proliferated during the latter part of the 19th and early 20th centuries. They were seen as a welcome source of labor but also a threat to an already established way of life. Over time, however, as they learned English and otherwise adapted, they became fully integrated into the cultural, economic and political life of our state.
While New Hampshire is relatively homogeneous, it is clear that a significant influx of new Americans is making our state more racially and ethnically diverse. In the past couple of decades, thousands of refugees, asylum seekers, and those with work visas have arrived from Africa, Asia, Central America and Mexico. This is especially true in our bigger cities, but it is also the case here in the Monadnock Region.
As we all know, New Hampshire is an aging state with stagnant population growth and a dearth of workers to fill jobs in many sectors of our economy. This includes high tech, hospitality, health care and agriculture. A recent Stateline.org study revealed that New Hampshire has two open jobs for every person searching for work. Not only are immigrants ready to work; they are eager to start businesses and prosper in an expanding economy.
While we tend to think of immigrants adding to the diversity of our state, immigrants themselves, are incredibly diverse. They include people of different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds; people of varying educational levels; people from different socio-economic classes; and of course, people with assorted immigration statuses. They are scientists and tech workers recruited by businesses and universities, as well as people fleeing grinding poverty and threats to their lives by repressive governments and gangs.
The American Immigration Council found 6 percent of New Hampshire residents are immigrants, with 41 percent of them having a college degree or higher. They tend to be more entrepreneurial than the general population, accounting for 8 percent of self-employed New Hampshire residents. Meanwhile, immigrant-led New Hampshire families, including the undocumented, paid approximately $1 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2019.
Chuda Mishra came to Laconia as a 20-year-old refugee in 2009. Prior to coming to this country, his family had lived for many years in a Nepali refugee camp after being displaced from Bhutan. Today Mishra, married with two daughters, is the owner of the new Keene International Market. Knowing what it is like to live in a community lacking in familiar foods and products, he has made it his mission to import food not only from Asia but from all over the world. Mishra tells me his new business has attracted customers, both local and farther afield, who are looking not only for familiar foods but also for a community where they can share their stories and love of their native cuisine.
Ritu Budakoti first came to the U.S. from India in 2005 when her husband was recruited to work at the School for International Training in Brattleboro. Today she is a science teacher at the Keene Middle School. She is also president of the Keene India Association, an organization that supports the local Indian community and sponsors cultural events and holiday celebrations. Budakoti is frustrated by the common perception that immigrants are always on the receiving end of assistance, when in fact many immigrants bring much-needed skills and a willingness to give to the community. In fact, the Keene India Association raises money for The Community Kitchen and the Hundred Nights Homeless Shelter.
Started by the English Language Program at Keene Community Education, the Keene International Festival, an annual celebration of food and arts from around the world, attracts hundreds of residents from the area. There is no doubt we are a more vibrant community to the degree that we welcome immigrants.
Whether they be highly skilled or desperately poor, sponsored by Keene’s Project Home as they apply for asylum or Afghan evacuees arriving in New Hampshire at this very moment, immigrants are highly motivated to work hard, start businesses and become good neighbors.
We are in desperate need of employees to build our businesses, care for our elderly, provide our health care and work our farms. Welcoming immigrants strengthens our economy. It also invigorates our community.