The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a tragedy. The measure of our character as a country is how we react to it.
At the moment we are falling short.
Most of us have now watched the act that led to Mr. Floyd’s death on our TV and computer screens. We know it should not have happened.
This needless and senseless act has been followed by something just as tragic, something that compounds one tragedy with more tragedy — rioting and looting in many of our cities, including this one.
This rampage of lawlessness is, first of all, irrational. What does burning a police car in Philadelphia, or New York, or Pittsburgh have to do with Mr. Floyd’s death? How does it avenge it?
In fact, burning and looting dishonor Mr. Floyd’s memory, and they dishonor the cause of racial tolerance and understanding.
Justice can never come from the blow of a bat or a rock, just as it can never come from lawless cops.
And compassion and understanding can never come from rage.
Rage is all the rage in this country today, from the talking heads on TV to the White House to the streets. But it is not helping us.
Rage is not helping us to understand each other or to achieve justice.
There are two ways to achieve justice.
One is to abide by the law and have some faith in it, as an instrument of collective and historic wisdom.
The law is not hot but cold, and it helps to cool passions. It is not cosmic or collective but individual.
One man has been charged in the murder of Mr. Floyd. Others may also be charged. This case is not about all cases or all unfair acts. It is about one case.
Let us let the law work its will and let us not pronounce a verdict and a punishment before the trial is held. That is vigilantism or rule by force.
The other way to achieve justice is through mercy and compassion. And compassion requires understanding, which in turn requires listening.
The fruit of compassionate justice is change — change in the heart of a person or a people. When a bigot changes his mind, that’s justice. When a nation passes civil rights legislation, that’s justice.
For police forces to end the use of chokeholds would be change, and a step toward justice.
For state legislatures to pass laws banning the use of chokeholds, except in the most extreme circumstance, would be a step toward decency and justice.
Burning down a police station is not a step toward justice.
Our country needs quiet voices today. It needs leaders and neighbors who respect due process of law and respect their fellow Americans, left, right or center.
Everything depends upon this: That we are a nation of reason and law and not emotion, reaction, mobs and rage.
If we decide we shall be the former, come what may, we shall weather any storm.
If we give up and in and decide we are the latter, we perish.