We applaud the recent passage of legislation mandating the expanded teaching of civics and history in New Hampshire’s schools. It is widely recognized we have a crisis in this subject area. The passage of this bill (Senate Bill 216) by the Legislature, as well as the creation of a new commission on civics, are good steps towards addressing the challenge. The critical question now is, what comes next?

William H. Dunlap is president of the N.H. Historical Society. Elizabeth Dubrulle is the society's director of education and public programs.

