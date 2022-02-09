For those of us in Keene and surrounding communities who are waiting for our community power programs to take effect (and for the N.H. Public Utilities Commission to finish the rule-making process and finally approve our plans), we do have other steps we can take to increase the percentage of renewable energy we use to light our homes, run our devices, recharge our electric vehicles, etc.
Step 1: Reduce the amount of energy we use every day. As we know, the best watt we use is the “nega-watt.” Change out your lights to LEDs, and turn them off when you leave a room. Turn down the thermostat on your electric water heater: 120 F is more that hot enough to handle your cleaning needs. Make sure your house is well insulated, particularly in the attic and the basement, and that all points of leakage are plugged. Drive fewer miles. Walk or bicycle more.
Step 2: Find out where your electricity comes from, and see if you have better choices to make it more renewable.
Current Eversource customers receive power through the grid operated by ISO New England which, as of 2019, classified about 16 percent of its energy generated in New England as renewable. It also imports about 20 percent of its energy from Canada and New York, some of which is renewable. (Not all “renewable” energy is “clean” energy, so you have to be a little bit discriminating if you are a purist.)
The state of New Hampshire has set a Renewable Portfolio Standard for 2022 of 20.5 percent (not including thermal) that must come from renewable sources. Eversource makes up any shortfall by buying Renewable Energy Certificates from renewable energy generators.
New Hampshire allows customers to buy electricity from the open market even though it is delivered by your local utility. So if you are not satisfied with 20.5 percent renewables supplied by Eversource, the PUC lists at least eight other sources that are licensed to sell power in New Hampshire along with the rates they offer for different packages. For residential customers here is the link: www.puc.nh.gov/ceps/ResidentialCompare.aspx?choice=Eversource. You can buy anywhere from 25 percent up to 100 percent renewables from these suppliers. This applies only to the Energy Charge under the Supplier section of your Eversource bill. All delivery charges will remain the same. Keep in mind that Eversource’s rates went up substantially this month, so be sure to look at your current bill for a proper comparison.
If you are interested in changing suppliers, my advice is to commit only to a short term, or choose one that has no termination charge. When community power gets approved, you will be able to compare their rates to what you are buying and make the best choice.