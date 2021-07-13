At a time when politicians around the country seem bent on intimidating or otherwise obstructing voters, the N.H. Supreme Court this month said that there ought to be limits to such shenanigans.
In a unanimous ruling that upheld a lower court decision, the court invalidated a 2017 New Hampshire law that threatened voters with fines of up to $5,000 if they didn’t precisely follow confusing rules about documenting where they lived in the Granite State.
Here’s a sample of voter registration instructions as described by the trial court: “Voters who select Option 1 on Form B are provided a separate form titled Verifiable Action of Domicile … This form must be returned with the chosen documentation ‘by mail or in person’ within ten or thirty days as specified above ….”
The domicile instructions were so complicated that in the run-up to the state’s 2018 elections different towns in New Hampshire publicized inconsistent directions about how voters should comply with law. And on election day that year some voters were erroneously sent home to retrieve documents that weren’t needed that day. Even some senior state officials were on record as interpreting the law in conflicting ways.
Getting to the point of it all, the trial court said that the combination of confusing language and threat of big fines “does not stop someone at the polls from casting a ballot; it discourages them from showing up in the first place.”
As to why the N.H. Legislature would want to discourage citizens from voting, the answer is not just any citizen but mainly young people from other states who go to college here. As explained by former Speaker of the House Bill O’Brien of Mont Vernon, college students tend to vote liberal — a defect, in his view. Hence, apparently, they deserve no more right to vote in New Hampshire than vacationers who are driving through the state on an autumn day.
No matter that these students live in New Hampshire for four or more years, during which they’re subject to all New Hampshire laws. No matter that they contribute to society and the economy by individually plowing many tens of thousands of dollars into the state’s economy each year.
Fortunately, courts in New Hampshire took the law for what it is — an unfair and unconstitutional infringement on basic voting rights.
To their credit, other courts elsewhere in the nation have lately stood up to politicized intrusions on elections. Since last November courts have rejected close to 60 groundless claims of election irregularity and fraud.
Still, shenanigans involving voting rights and elections are occurring. Some state legislatures this year have made voting less convenient for qualified citizens. And, more disturbingly, in other cases legislators have voted themselves powers to overrule independent election officials when they don’t like election outcomes.
These assaults on voting rights — the cornerstone of democracy — are continuing on the claim that election fraud is rife, despite the absence of any confirming evidence.
A startling example is the case of a political novice in Virginia who last month unseated a conservative 14-year incumbent in the state legislature in a Republican primary after he — the challenger — claimed the following credential: that he’d seen evidence of election fraud in Wisconsin while working as a lawyer for Donald Trump’s campaign.
In fact, as reported by The Washington Post, no proof of widespread fraud was found in Wisconsin, and the lawsuit the man had worked on was dismissed. Recounts confirmed that Trump had lost the election. Simply put, the man didn’t care about the facts, and apparently neither did those who voted for him in Virginia.
Bottom line: Granite Staters should take comfort from the fact that courts here did the right thing when it came to the 2017 domicile law and that courts elsewhere have dismissed groundless claims of election fraud from 2020.
But no one should relax, here or elsewhere. In a country where disinformation and misinformation about voting and election integrity can go unchallenged, where elected officials manipulate election law to benefit themselves, where already-recounted election results are being subjected to politicized “audits” and where the nation’s highest court has been chipping away at the landmark Voting Rights Act, troubles lie ahead.